Lakin Foundation, AIM Institute to launch tech training initiative

The Charles E. Lakin Foundation and the AIM Institute are teaming up to provide training in information technology to young adults from southwest Iowa.

The AIM Institute Southwest Iowa Tech Training Initiative Funded by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation targets low- to moderate-income young adults ages 16 to 24; workers dislocated by COVID-19; and other at-risk populations, according to a joint press release from the organizations. The program will be funded by a five-year, $500,000 grant from the Lakin Foundation.

For the next five years, the program is designed to help 100 individuals annually learn the fundamental skills needed for entry to the region’s fastest-growing career opportunities in tech, the press release stated. These opportunities can change the trajectory of a person’s life and help communities thrive.

In Iowa, employment in STEM occupations is growing at twice the rate of non-STEM fields, but there is a shortage of qualified tech workers, which has the potential to cost the local economy millions of dollars. According to Iowa Workforce Development, more than 1,500 trained technology professionals will be needed in the professional, scientific and technical services industries in southwest Iowa by 2028.