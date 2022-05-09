Lane inspired by treatment of mother

As a young girl growing up in Shelby, Kaleigh Lane often accompanied her parents to many of her mother’s appointments for the treatment of her rheumatoid arthritis and Parkinson’s disease. Those appointments and being around the healthcare industry frequently because of her mother sparked the beginning of a career.

“I knew then that I wanted to be a nurse,” Lane said.

She attended elementary school at Shelby-Tennant in Shelby, graduating high school from AHST in Avoca in 1997. She enrolled in the Associate Degree of Nursing program at Jennie Edmundson, which merged with Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing where she graduated in 2001.

Lane’s first nursing job brought her back to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. She remained at Jennie Edmundson for six years, starting in the ortho/med surgery floor where she was quickly put in the charge nurse role. While at Jennie, she also worked as a case manager and did wound care.

After she and her husband, Travis, had their first child, Lane took a job at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan to be closer to home and worked in the surgery department there for 12 years.

“We were all RNs and did everything in the department,” she said. “RNs set up the cases and handed the instruments to the surgeons while other RNs functioned as the surgeon’s helper, holding retractors, suctioning, cutting sutures, etc. We also worked in the recovery room. We circulated, also working in preop/postoperative areas and in the endoscopy room.

“It was a different specialty every day, which was always fun and interesting,” Lane said. “We had outpatient doctors come out from Council Bluffs and Omaha besides our own surgeons to do cases. The beauty of nursing is that it provides endless opportunities!”

A 21-year veteran of the healthcare profession, Lane is currently the school nurse for the AHSTW Community School District.

“Once the school nurse job came open at our children’s school, which doesn’t happen often, I knew I had to take the opportunity to apply for it,” Lane said. “Our last school nurse was here for 22 years. School nursing is a dream nursing job. I absolutely love it.

Lane was nominated for inclusion in the Salute to Nursing section by Amy Parker who wrote, “Kaleigh started at my kids’ school just a couple of months before Covid-19 hit. She was thrust into a new role amid a pandemic. She has taken everything in stride and has always put the health of the students and staff first. Her role has been ever-changing, but she has shown nothing but grace, love and compassion for her students, the staff and our community.”

“I love the kids,” Lane said. “I love to see our own kids in the hall or having them leave a sweet little note for me and having their same schedule There’s nothing better than having a class walking through your office giving you a homemade card. I love taking care of our friends’ kids. I’m the ‘school mom’ for 750-plus kids.

“I started the school nursing job in December of 2019, right before Covid-19 hit,” Lane said. “It was a challenge as the only RN in the building going through a global pandemic with such uncharted waters and in a new role. I’m starting to finally see what a normal school year might look like, and it’s amazing. It’s an honor to be the school nurse in our hometown and an honor to be nominated for this award.”

Lane is responsible for the health needs of over 800 students and staff on a daily basis. That ranges from special health diagnoses that she’s constantly monitoring, to daily meds to emergency situations.

“I am the only RN to care for everyone,” she said.

Lane and husband Travis have three children, Charlie, 15; Kaeden, 12; and Brynnleigh, 9. As a family, they love to travel and go sight-seeing and go fishing.

Asked about the most rewarding aspect of her current work, Lane said, “I would say being ‘that special person’ for some of the kids who don’t always have a lot of support at home, all the hugs that the little ones give me and the ‘Thank Yous’ that I receive from parents for helping their children. The list is endless.”