Last few years difficult for Jennie Edmundson nurse and her family

“To me, Tracie represents the true care and compassion of nursing.”

So said Ashley Turner, who nominated Tracie Kerns to be honored. Kerns has worked at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 18 years, mostly in the emergency department.

“Tracie has a compassion for people,” Turner said. “Whether caring for patients or looking out for employees, Tracie brings her all to the situation. I am impressed by how Tracie greets patients that she has cared for before. The patients recognize her, and whether she holds their hand or crouches down to look them full in the face (with a smile, I am sure – but who can see with these masks?), there is definitely a smile in her voice. I have to blink back tears.”

Kerns remembers March 17, 2020 as the day when things started closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then nurses had to wear personal protective equipment for “hours and hours at a time,” she said.

“When a patient came in, you definitely did not know what their outcomes were going to be, because you couldn’t tell from the symptoms,” she said. “You were isolated with the patient” because family visits were restricted.

“It was very stressful,” Kerns said. “You never knew when you were going to end up sick. I’ve had COVID twice, besides being vaccinated, too. I don’t know if I got it at work or if I got it somewhere else, but I know I was at an elevated risk.”

There were “nights of going home you have indentations on your face for four or five hours because you wore your N95 all day,” she said. “It was hard. You always put your family at risk.”

Kerns became interested in nursing when she was growing up.

“As a child, I would always be the child who wanted to take care of my parents and grandparents,” she said.

In 2004, one of her uncles was in a serious accident and bled a lot, Kerns said.

“I saw how the doctor and nurse saved his life, and I wanted to do that,” she said.

Kerns worked as a CNA while training as a nurse at Iowa Western Community College, then earned a bachelor’s degree at Nebraska Methodist College. She was an emergency department nurse and also worked as a home health nurse before the pandemic and then for a lab doing swabs for COVID-19 tests.

For Kerns, the year before the pandemic was a difficult year, too. Then living in Pacific Junction, her family lost its home to flooding on March 17, 2019. They grabbed some clothes and stayed at her brother’s home for a few days, then found a home in rural Malvern.

Kerns recently changed from emergency to outpatient surgery.

“I transitioned to hours that work better for my family, because I knew I could still take care of some of the same patients,” she said.

Kerns still prepares patients for procedures, cares for them during recovery and works with a good team, she said.

“You still have a personal connection with the patient,” she said. “I feel like I am spending more time with patients, because they’re more stable than those I cared for in ER, because it was constant change.”

Kerns is very happy at Jennie, she said.

“I’m very blessed to have a profession that is constant giving and caring for people,” she said. “Yes, there are difficult moments, but I look forward to going to work. I think it’s a great culture. My colleagues are wonderful.”

Kerns and her husband, Cory, have three daughters: Jordan, 24; Carsyn, 18; and Berklie, 10. Jordan is a radiology technologist at the Grand Island, Nebraska hospital, and Carsyn plans to major in early childhood education.

