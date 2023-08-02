A lawyer who has spent two decades representing various Iowa cities and counties ­has agreed to a 30-day suspension of his law license due to admitted conflicts of interest.

The disciplinary action stems from a series of incidents involving attorney Matthew Brick of the West Des Moines law firm Brick Gentry.

In an affidavit filed with the Grievance Commission of Supreme Court of Iowa, Brick acknowledges that while representing the City of Muscatine, he shared with the then-city administrator, Gregg Mandsager, information about the city council’s plans to fire Mandsager. Brick also acknowledges he counseled Mandsager on how to set up the mayor and council for a claim of retaliation Mandsager could file against them.

Court records indicate that situation grew out of a 2017 case in which a district court judge ruled the city council had illegally removed the mayor, Diane Broderson, from office and Mandsager filed a defamation lawsuit against Broderson and the city.

In April 2019, aware that some city council members wanted him fired, Mandsager contacted Brick asking for advice about settling his defamation claim against the city. In his affidavit, Brick admits that he outlined a few options as to how the city administrator could proceed and then wrote, “Either way, you would want to make a big public statement about how much you look forward to working with the mayor and the council so you can set them up for a retaliation claim.”

Brick admits that in the months that followed, as the lawsuit was settled and the city council moved forward with plans to fire Mandsager, he provided advice to the council but also continued to communicate with Mandsager, sharing information about the council’s plans and providing advice to Mandsager on how best to proceed with a lawsuit against his client, the city.

Despite that, Brick states in his affidavit, he wrote to a council member and assured him that if Mandsager was to ask for any legal assistance he would tell Mandsager he worked for the council and so Mandsager would need to obtain his own attorney.

Brick acknowledges that even as he provided such assurances to the council, he continued to give advice to Mandsager.

The Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board said Brick’s “more than 20 years of experience as an attorney” and his “deliberate deception of his client” were aggravating factors in the 30-day suspension.