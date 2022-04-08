Leotie is available on a first come, first served basis. We recommend completing a survey online prior to visiting us... View on PetFinder
The cottonwood logs of the Kanesville Tabernacle at 222 E. Broadway were no match for excavators from Cox Contracting as workers began demolit…
A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to child molestation.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.
The Council Bluffs landmark commemorating the installation of Brigham Young as president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wi…
When Grand Island police officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed. She had a pair of pants tied tightly around her neck, police said.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
On a chilly and windy Wednesday afternoon, Lewis Central girls soccer used the back halves of the first and second half to pull away from St. …
The Pottawattamie City/County Bomb Disposal Unit responded to a call about a suspicious device at Planet Fitness on Thursday.
There’s good luck in Glenwood.
River’s Edge Park is expanding its footprint in Council Bluffs, but not outward. Residents will soon be looking up and up and up at the newly …
