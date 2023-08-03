Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment Creative Director Adam Van Osdel has lead a multi-faceted career over the past decades. His journey has shared one common thread -- igniting inspiration in the next generation of creatives.

To Van Osdel the foundations to becoming great at anything begin with pivotal moments in youth; moments he had helping his mother at Omaha's Holy Name Catholic School art programs, where he learned about sculpture.

"I loved art and I loved science fairs so much, those were some of my greatest joys," explained Van Osdel. "Then in high school I did a lot of engineering technology architecture design, and a little bit of theater"

From then, Van Osdel boundlessly pursued whatever he was interested in. Van Osdel began as an Exhibit Coordinator and Special projects Designer for the Durham museum, while pursuing the role he worked as an Adjunct Professor at Iowa West Community college, movie FX artist and Vice Chaired TEDxOmaha.

"There's a saying from a book that I really love," said Van Osdel. "The walker doesn't choose the path, the path chooses the walker."

For lack of better words, Van Osdell seems like the kind of guy you could give a rubix cube to and he'd have it done before you finish asking him to solve it.

After leaving the Durham Museum in 2017, he revived his talents as an Exhibit Designer for the Omaha Children's Museum. Designing it's S.T.E.A.M. exhibit, an acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

"We did this giant Grace Hopper head, because she's the mother of computer science and I wanted to highlight lesser known figures in history." said Osdel. "Many people don't know but Nikola Tesla's mother was a brilliant inventor when it came to fabrics. I really believe that fostered his ability to invent."

Using what his experience and history has proved, Van Osdell set out to create magic moments that foster sparks of brilliance. For Van Osdel, epiphanies come from small moments, like finding a dusty moldy corner in his grandmother's basement with children's toys and chalk drawings.

"I said to myself, this is a kids play area. When you do the work I do you always want to make a safe place for people," explained Van Osdel. "Creating a place for those kids to create, exist and know there's more than a moldy corner--- that's why I show up."

Creativity is for everyone to enjoy revell and be inspired by. That's why in 2020 Van Osdell co-founded Edge of the Universe with business partner Rachel Evans.

Located in the Benson neighborhood of Omaha, Edge of the Universe is an immersive cocktail lounge and cafe that replaces pool tables with vines and trees and dartboards' with ornate murals and art. Many frequent to relax, many to create.

Just like the museums he curates, the theme of Edge of the Universe is ever-changing. Every new theme features a new local artist who contributes to the vision and execution. Additionally, each theme hosts a nonprofit to highlight their work in the community.

Currently, the cocktail cafe is decked out like a Barbie Dream house, to honor the release of the Barbie Movie.

In his current role as Creative Director, Van Osdel welcomes introspection, inventiveness and hands on learning. With arts programs, exhibits, music and a place for creation. The PACE center is a lot like Van Osdel --- giving innovative minds the tools to innovate.

Whether it be in the Kitchen using tools to create a culinary business, learning instruments with the Kanesville Orchestra, sculpting pottery in the kiln room, displaying art in the gallery or taking ballet classes in the PACE ballet studio. There's no telling where your creativity may wander.

"I try to preach that you can choose a path without choosing a path," explained Van Osdel. "The big thing is never stop learning, and just show up."