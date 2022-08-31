 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

LETTER: Is Papillion becoming Omaha?

From the Inside this week's Papillion Times: Aug. 31
  Updated
  0

As a suburban extension of the Omaha Metroplex, it makes sense that people would live in Papillion but work in Omaha, since that is where the majority of jobs and businesses are located. It also makes sense that people involved in government would have a predilection towards being involved in politics. And, finally, anybody living in Papillion is a stakeholder in how the city functions and a valid candidate for office.

However, over the past several years, a peculiar trend has been developing in Papillion politics. The trajectory of influence on our public officials has been leaning more towards Omaha, including potential conflicts of interest.

Here are some examples of political ties to Omaha:

• SuAnn Witt – former employee, Omaha Public Schools | PLCS school board member

• Elizabeth Butler – Omaha City Clerk | candidate, PLCS school board

• Nicola Lodes – finance manager, City of Omaha | spouse of Brian Lodes, PLCS school board president

• David Fanslau – director, City of Omaha Planning Department | candidate, Papillion City Council Ward 1

• Bob Stubbe – director, City of Omaha Public Works Department | member, Papillion City Council Ward 4

There are eight Papillion City Council seats and six Papillion La Vista school board members, for a total of 14 positions. Five of those 14 would be a total of 35.7% with ties to Omaha. Contrast that with the total population of Papillion (24,159 in 2020) as a proportion of the total Omaha population (486,051 in 2020) which is only 4.97%.

There is clearly a disproportionate influence from Omaha in Papillion politics.

This is problematic for several reasons:

1. If businesses and people are moving from Omaha to Papillion for our unique culture, policies and spirit, that appeal dissipates as we become more like Omaha. Said another way: What would differentiate Papillion from Omaha if those supposedly representing us are coming to the table with Omaha values and mindset rather than those of Papillion citizens?

Omaha doesn’t necessarily have the same goals and vision as a municipality as Papillion. Consider how Texas has managed to draw citizens from California over the past several years. Similarly we hope to continue to draw businesses from the surrounding areas because Papillion is different, unique and feels more like a hometown than a big city.

2. This may not seem like a very big deal right now, but Omaha is becoming more and more progressive in policies such as education and diversity. More importantly, there does not seem to be any stopping their spending. Year after year, their budget increases, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

This is antithetical to the conservative and consistent policy we’ve perpetuated of slow, measured growth here in Papillion, and it is naïve to think that the infiltration of candidates into our government won’t bring with it the slow, steady shift to unchecked spending.

3. Finally, there is the worst-case scenario: annexation. The only direction that Omaha can really push is towards the west, and they are quickly exhausting available land and resources.

It is inevitable they will begin annexing suburbs at some point in the future. While there may be a long list of cities that Omaha will first subsume, Papillion is obviously in the proximity.

Are politicians with ties to Omaha really going to stand up against their bosses and work against annexation? Are they going to fight their business partners, the Omaha developers and real estate community, to say “no” to annexation?

It is important to know where our community leaders’ allegiances lie, and to elect people who will prioritize our small town over their big city.

Edward Weniger

Papillion

Editor's NoteThis letter to the editor was submitted to the Papillion Times by Edward Weniger of Papillion. It represents the author's opinion, not the opinion of the Papillion Times.

Editor's Note: Annexation would face barriers

A future where Papillion is annexed by Omaha seems improbable based on the legal barriers, coupled with the fact that large metropolitan areas still tend to have many independent suburban governments -- especially when those municipalities are separated by county lines.

Under current state law, the City of Omaha is unable to annex across county lines, so it would take an act of the Nebraska Legislature to permit annexation of incorporated or unincorporated portion of Sarpy County.

The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in 1966 in Barton v. City of Omaha that Omaha was not allowed to annex a contiguous tract of about 152 acres in Sarpy County with multifamily houses, 502 single-family houses, a small shopping center, and an estimated population of 1,960.

Housing developments in Sarpy County adjacent to Omaha city limits date back to at least 1925, the court noted. Nebraska Revised Statute 14-117 governs annexation for cities of the metropolitan class -- that is, Omaha -- and the court found no authority for the City of Omaha holding an election in Sarpy County and observed that allowing the city to cross county lines would create administrative difficulties.

It's worth noting that a bill was introduced in the Nebraska Legislature in 2008 by freshman state Sen. John Nelson that would have allowed Omaha to annex across county lines, but the proposal fell flat.

"School districts cross county lines," Nelson said, according to a Jan. 25, 2008, story in the Omaha World-Herald. "Villages can straddle county lines. So why can't Omaha cross the county line to annex?"

State Sen. Tim Gay of Papillion summed up the opposition view of the bill: "I think everyone in Sarpy County is opposed to it," he said.

Beyond the county line issue, state statute also prohibits Omaha from unilaterally annexing cities with 10,000 or more residents. That prompted legal disputes in 2005, when the City of Elkhorn attempted to annex sanitary and improvement districts to boost its population over 10,000, prompting a rush by Omaha to annex up to Elkhorn to allow for the city's annexation.

While Omaha ultimately prevailed over Elkhorn, Papillion already well exceeds that population threshold, as do La Vista and Bellevue.

Ralston, notably, lies in Douglas County and doesn't exceed that population threshold, but it has avoided annexation through a "handshake agreement" with Omaha -- although the debt from the Ralston Arena project also has contributed to keeping the city out of Omaha's crosshairs.

-- Scott Stewart, Times editor

