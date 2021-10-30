Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Kyle Bruno

I noticed with my own children, the best thing for them has been bring back normality to their lives. These kids are resilient, they can and will overcome, but to do so, we need to let them get back to living their lives as normal as possible. This virus has been horrible, it has caused a lot of pain and anguish, but the facts show that children are the lowest risk group in the world. Children virtually do not experience serious conditions with this virus, so why would we continue to disrupt and destroy their lives by forcing policies and mandates that do not have a true measurable effect in preventing or reducing the effects of the virus? We do need to do our part to protect the ones we love as well as those around us, but for the wellbeing our children, we need to bring back normal day-to-day living so our children can not only recover from the pandemic but thrive.