Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Kyle Bruno

Candidates for the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Boards of Education shared their opinions on a few basic questions for this final roundup before the city-school election on Tuesday.
Candidates competing for the four seats up for grabs on the Lewis Central School Board are incumbents Robert Hendrix, 64, retired engineer and business manager; Travis Houseton, 44, poker dealer; Jennifer McDaniel, 46, certified public accountant; and Dorene Scheffel, 60, research resources project coordinator and vice chancellor of research, University of Nebraska Medical Center; as well as challengers Kyle Bruno, 39, project manager for a building automation company; Erin Peterson, 38, business owner; and Tim Wright, 43, associate director of quality, ALI Pharmaceutical Manufacturing LLC.
Why are you running for school board?
After much thought and consideration, I decided that it was important to run for Lewis Central School Board so that I can be a strong advocate of parental choice in the district. I believe that parents should have a voice when it comes to their children’s education. They are the primary decision makers in the lives of their children, that shouldn’t stop when their children leave for school in the morning. As a school board member, I want to be the voice at the table that represents the parents in the district. Having three kids currently attending school means I have a real vested interest in this matter.
How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?
I noticed with my own children, the best thing for them has been bring back normality to their lives. These kids are resilient, they can and will overcome, but to do so, we need to let them get back to living their lives as normal as possible. This virus has been horrible, it has caused a lot of pain and anguish, but the facts show that children are the lowest risk group in the world. Children virtually do not experience serious conditions with this virus, so why would we continue to disrupt and destroy their lives by forcing policies and mandates that do not have a true measurable effect in preventing or reducing the effects of the virus? We do need to do our part to protect the ones we love as well as those around us, but for the wellbeing our children, we need to bring back normal day-to-day living so our children can not only recover from the pandemic but thrive.
What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?
I think this is an important matter, one that does play a big role in the quality of education our children receive. I think employees of the school are no different than employees of any business, they want fair and meaningful compensation. This means we as a school district need to find means within the budget to offer such compensations. This includes pay, benefits, work life balance, and an enjoyable working environment. One of the duties of the schoolboard is to find the gaps and holes in the budget as well as identifying means to reduce cost so funds can be redirected to obtain highly competitive compensation packages that will attract the best educators and supporting staff to the Lewis Central School District.