The cities of Avoca and Oakland will both celebrate July Fourth with numerous activities throughout the day Tuesday.

In Avoca, festivities start at 8:30 a.m. with registration for a new event — a color run.

Participants in this 3K run/walk will be doused with colored powder at certain points to indicate how far each participant has gone in this event, according to Amber Mohr, an event spokesperson.

It’s not only the first time for this event, but the first time any run has occurred on July Fourth, she said. Registration will be held at the East Pottawattamie County Courthouse Medallion, with the run starting at 9 a.m.

The third annual July Fourth auto show will run from 9 a.m. to noon in the South 100 block of Elm Street. Hot dogs and brisket will be available.

A kids pedal tractor pull begins at 9:30 a.m. in front of the courthouse and a midway on Main Street will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a fundraiser for the Avoca Veterans Community Center.

The United Church of Avoca food tent opens at 11 a.m., while the local Boys Scouts and Cub Scouts will hold a root beer float and tacos fundraiser at the Veterans Community Center between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the courthouse for the afternoon parade, and the Fire in the Sky parade begins at 2 p.m.

“We usually get 100 to 200 entries,” Mohr said. “The grand marshal will be our volunteer fire department.”

The parade starts at the East Pottawattamie Fairgrounds, running north down Elm Street and through a neighborhood known as Buttermilk Flats, then back to the fairgrounds, she said.

From 4 to 6 p.m., the Sons of the American Legion will hold a cornhole tournament at the Veterans Community Center.

The day ends with fireworks at dusk at Countryview Golf Course.

Meanwhile in Oakland, the day starts with the annual fire department pancake breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

A car show by Arbor Bank runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music. Vendors, food and other booths will be set up beginning at 9 a.m. and run until noon or later.

The Nishna Heritage Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with crafts for children and a scavenger hunt for older kids and adults.

The swimming pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

The day climaxes with a fireworks show at dusk at Chautauqua Park.