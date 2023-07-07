Sundays are the one day of the week I will almost never commit to work.

It's important to have time to yourself and with family, and, as a workaholic, it's the one day I've long set aside for me and mine.

Looking for a way to spend Sunday with your family? Check out Classics on the Water.

See cars and motorcycles at the shine car show, open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Landing, 6865 Gifford Road.

This is a non-judged event, with freewill donations helping to support the local Optimist Club and its programs that benefit area youth. The Pancake Man will serve breakfast and lunch will be available as well.

An earlier forecast put Sundays high near 82 with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

•••

If you're looking to take some time for yourself in a group setting Sunday, check out Beer Belly Yoga at 11 a.m. at Full Fledged Brewing Co., 40 Arena Way.

Cost is $15 and includes the yoga class and a pint of beer. All levels are welcome; you must bring your own mat. There is no need to register in advance, and to be honest, this sounds like fun.

•••

Create a custom stencil for your new trash and recycling bins.

Last week, the Council Bluffs Public Library shared a rather brilliant idea on their Facebook page, inviting members of the community to visit the library's Makerspace and use the Silhouette Cameo cutting machine. The machine can print you a custom stencil, which you can use to paint your address on the new trash and recycling bins rolled out this week.

The Makerspace is located on the second floor of the library, 400 Willow Ave., and is open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Next week, Waste Connections will host a drop-off recycling event for your old garbage and recycling containers. The containers can be dropped off July 10-16 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the north parking lot of Horseshoe Casino, 2701 23rd Ave.

•••

Need something to do on Saturday? Dust off your dancing shoes — or pick up a new hobby — and head to the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Lessons in fox trot, swing, rumba and more will be available from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. for $5 per person per class. Class cost does not include admission to the afternoon dance.

The cost for the dance is $9 for YMCA members and $14 for non-members. Pay and the door, and bring a photo ID.

Free snacks are provided and there is a split the pot at each dance as well as occasional raffles.

•••

Here's another idea: Work on beautifying your backyard.

I never said my suggestions of things to do this weekend had to be fun, did I?

As I celebrate two years of homeownership, I'm reminded that the condition of my backyard was not one of the points that sold us on this home. Behind the fenced area closest to our home, there are numerous volunteer trees growing on a hill sloping up away from my home.

Hopefully, you haven't had to research the invasive "tree of heaven" as much I have been lately — let's just say heaven is not the word I would have selected — but, if you have, you're likely aware of the absolute havoc these nuisance plants are wreaking near my home.

Even an hour of two of weeding here and there can help you keep on top of invasive plants that try to creep in, and it provides some much needed exercise for those of you like me, who spend long work days in front of the computer.

•••

Here's a look at other upcoming events throughout the area:

Saturday, July 8

• The River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, specialty foods and other items.

• Caddy's Kitchen and Cocktails, 115 W Broadway, hosts Drag Yourself to Brunch. Call for reservations for the 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. show.

• The Butterflies Around Us Junior Refuge Ranger program runs 1 to 2 p.m. at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center near Missouri Valley. Come learn about butterfly species that can be found at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. The program will discuss pollination and butterfly tracking. Participants will try to identifying those special insects.

Monday, July 10

• The Friends of Underwood's Monday Market will offer locally grown produce and goods from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the UMBA Hall Pavilion, 300 Second Ave. in Underwood. Bingo will also be held at Monday's market.