The Rotary Clubs in Council Bluffs, Iowa continue to embrace the "Service Above Self" motto and strive to leave a legacy of kindness and transformation for future generations. The Council Bluffs Rotary Clubs are dedicated to creating positive change and impacting the lives of individuals and communities they serve.

Rotary International is a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling various societal issues and promoting goodwill, with over 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs. Rotary members believe in sharing the responsibility to act on the world's most persistent issues. Together the clubs work to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, award scholarships, grow local economies and protect the environment.

Council Bluffs has two active Rotary Clubs, Council Bluffs Noon and Council Bluffs Centennial. The 116 members meet regularly with a shared vision of fostering goodwill, promoting ethical practices and advancing peace and understanding.

"The Rotary Clubs in Council Bluffs are proud to serve our community and be part of the global Rotary network," said Brian Moon, President of the Council Bluffs Centennial Rotary. "The two clubs unite to serve our Council Bluffs community and the output of support is inspiring.”

One of the remarkable aspects of the Council Bluffs Rotary Clubs is their unwavering dedication to local projects that address community needs. Whether it's supporting education, healthcare, environmental conservation or socioeconomic development, these clubs leverage their resources, skills and networks to implement sustainable solutions.

The Council Bluffs Rotary Clubs worked together on the 2023 Rotary District Grant, using the funding to install bike racks along portions of the Council Bluffs trail system including the new First Avenue Trail near Thomas Jefferson High School. The clubs have completed over 250 hours of volunteer service this year on projects like the book drive for incarcerated individuals, installing smoke alarms with American Red Cross, Rock the Block neighborhood clean-up, food drives, a winter item drive for those experiencing homeless and the Salvation Army bell ringing.

"Rotary is not just an organization; it is a movement fueled by compassion, generosity and a shared vision of a better world," said Chris LaFerla, President-elect of the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club. "We believe in the power of collaboration to bring positive change."

Collaboration and partnership are at the heart of the Council Bluffs Rotary Clubs. By joining forces with local organizations, government bodies and other community stakeholders, Rotary members pool their resources and expertise to maximize impact.

In a world often faced with challenges, the Rotary Clubs in Council Bluffs are a shining example of how individuals and local organizations can come together to effect meaningful change. Their dedication to service truly embodies the spirit of Rotary.

Both of the Council Bluffs Rotary Clubs are seeing new members and invite you to attend one of the meetings. The Centennial club meets at 7 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month in the Community Room of the Madison Ave. Hy-Vee. The Noon club meets at noon every Thursday at The Hoff Performing Arts Center. For more information about the Rotary Clubs in Council Bluffs and how to get involved, visit their websites: cbcentennialrotaryclub.org and portal.clubrunner.ca/6088.