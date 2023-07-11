“Fiddler on the Roof” will be performed in Logan at the Goodrich Music Studio Outdoor Stage, which isn’t your typical theater.

Leanna Goodrich, owner of Goodrich Music Studio, had the stage built in her very own backyard. Six years ago, Goodrich started to direct performances to help create a summer program for students.

“My husband built the stage during COVID-19 because no one wanted to be inside, so we decided to build it outside,” she said.

Productions have grown over the years to include middle school students, high school students and community members.

“We started with ‘Fiddler on the Roof Jr.,’ which is a shorter version of the original, to get the ball rolling and see what we were capable of,” Goodrich said.

Other productions they’ve had are “Oklahoma,” “Godspell,” “Sound of Music” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

The staff is made up of her family who help with a variety of things including choreography, set design, costumes and more.

“It’s been great to see this little community we’ve built,” she said.

The cost is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. You can see “Fiddler on the Roof” at 2485 Highway 30 in Logan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, through Saturday, July 15. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.