It takes up 15 city blocks, not to mention some indoor venues. Visitors in the tens of thousands come ready for shopping or just browsing.

Walnut’s annual Father’s Day Weekend Antique Show is set for this weekend, spanning Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

While the event always been pretty special, this year is even more so with it being the 40th anniversary.

“Vendors are coming from all over the country,” said Amanda Lebeck, president of the Walnut Community Center Foundation, the event’s sponsor.

Walnut is Iowa’s antique capital, Lebeck said, and this annual event is rated among the best nationally.

It will take up two full streets, Antique City Drive and Atlantic Street totaling 15 city blocks, she said, plus three indoor venues — two gym areas in the city’s community center and at the American Legion Hall.

Besides the 200-plus vendors coming, all local antique shops will be open, Lebeck said.

On display for purchasing or just browsing will be furniture, dishes, even old Victorian-era fishing equipment, she said.

“It will be pretty much anything,” Lebeck said.

Vendors will even restock daily with newly displayed items.

The local fire department will serve breakfast each day from 6 to 10 a.m., with local churches setting up food stands throughout as well as food trucks coming in. Funnel cakes and homemade pies will also be for sale.

As in the past, parking and admission are free.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.