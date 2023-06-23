At its peak, Council Bluffs was home to around 300 Jewish families. Today, as few as three families remain.

As more and more families have moved to Omaha, the B'nai Israel Living History Synagogue Board of Trustees has been working to preserve the history of the Jewish community in Council Bluffs and the broader metro area before it's forgotten.

Mary-Beth Muskin, regional director of the Plains States Region of the Anti-Defamation League, joined local Jewish historian Renee Corcoran to open the first exhibit of the museum in June 2021.

"We came up with the idea in the winter of 2019. Then we had to figure out grants because, of course, we didn't have any money," Muskin said. "We've been really lucky. Every time we've put forth a grant, we've had a great response."

In 2007, Chevra B'nai Yisroel Synagogue in Council Bluffs was listed on the National Register of Historic Places under its original name.

As the Jewish population in the area has decreased, the synagogue now hosts just one service per month with a rabbi who commutes from Omaha. The rest of the facility is used year-round to host events and museum tours.

This June, the museum opened its third exhibit, an interactive way to learn about the local industries that thrived due to Jewish entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The industries highlighted include department stores, corner stores, scrap yards, furniture stores, radio, railroads and clothing stores. Each profession is behind an old wooden door revealing vintage artifacts, photographs and historical facts about the Jewish influence on the trade.

"Once Jewish immigrants figured out that they couldn't return, they realized they had to make their own money to survive," Muskin said. "The antisemitic sentiments meant it didn't come easy. They had to rely on their abilities, skills and ingenuity to make something happen."

Often, Jewish immigrants would start as peddlers, selling their wares in the countryside, Muskin said. When they had enough money, they would invest in a more profitable trade.

"Ninety percent of American scrap yards were Jewish-owned because you didn't need any start-up money," Muskin said.

Even Rose Blumkin, fondly known as "Mrs. B" to most Omahans, had humble beginnings. She began her furniture business in the basement of her husband's store with a $500 loan from the Jewish Loan Society. She paid it back as soon as she could and used the money to build her Nebraska Furniture Mart fortune.

Many of the artifacts on display in the synagogue's new exhibit are sourced by community members clearing out family heirlooms from their basements to a place where they can be correctly appreciated and displayed.

However, Muskin isn't opposed to scavenging a bit on her own.

"They were tearing up 11th Street in Omaha, and I saw a railroad spike," she said. "So, naturally, I asked a construction worker if I could have it."

The industry exhibit is one of three exhibits on display at the living history museum. While the majority of Jewish businesses in town were owned by male figureheads, Jewish women were also making their mark. Their stories and achievements are duly honored and memorialized with a separate exhibit.

"Women of Valor" — the second exhibit added to the museum — illustrates local influential Jewish women including Ella Fleishman Auerbach, a progressive of her time, and a feminist before the word existed.

In addition to being one of the first women to serve as city editor for the Omaha World-Herald, Fleishman Auerbach was head of the Omaha Bee's women's news section. As the Omaha Jewish Press eloquently put it, "She had a remarkable life, but didn't remark much about it."

Fleishman Auerbach never had children. Instead, she traveled to five continents and ministered to soldiers in both world wars. While she traveled, she wrote extensively about the effects the war had on foreign countries.

Her fame, however, largely comes from her coverage of the Council Bluffs train robbery story that made waves at the World-Herald. The story was later adapted into an NBC radio program in 1948 called "The Big Story."

One of her early writings that survived over the years contained a dream she had for herself. "I intend to work for the good of others and to work hard until I have made a name and place for myself in this world,” she wrote.

"While I was collecting pieces for the displays a friend called me," Muskin said. "A relative who still lives in the area told me that he had Aunt Ella's trunk in his basement."

Inside the trunk display are pieces from her era that she would have carried with her on her adventures abroad. Next to the trunk, a full manuscript of her train robbery story is on display.

An anecdote from her family is featured: "She is remembered by her nephews Larry, Mark and Jerry Goldstrom as a sweet intelligent woman who always wore a black dress, sensible shoes and her hair in a bun."

The Women of Valor exhibit also features twins better known as Ann Landers and Abby Van Buren. They were born Pauline Esther "Popo" and Esther Pauline “Eppie” Friedman to a Jewish family in Sioux City.

In the 1950s through '70s, Esther, who adopted her husbands surname Lederer, wrote the "Ask Ann Landers" column for the Chicago-Sun Times. Pauline, who adopted her husbands surname Phillips, wrote the original "Dear Abby" column, first published in the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Dear Abby" and "Ask Ann Landers" offered a rare glimpse into Americans' private lives and provided a forum for discussion of marriage, sex and changes in cultural norms.

"I love some of their sayings," Muskin said. "One saying is, if you want children to keep their feet on the ground, put some responsibility on their shoulders."

While the two had mirrored names, looks and careers, things weren't always smooth sailing between the twins. According to the Jewish Women's Archive, in 1956, Abigail Van Buren allegedly offered “Dear Abby” at a reduced rate to the twins’ hometown paper, the Sioux City Journal, as long as it promised not to run “Ann Landers.”

In addition to advocating for the rights of minorities and women through their columns, the sisters were dedicated volunteers at synagogues and actively participated in national Jewish organizations.

One such organization, Hadassah, the Women's Zionist Organization of America, owes its existence to Henrietta Szold, who established the volunteer women's organization in 1912. Her story is prominently featured in the Women of Valor Exhibit, honoring her influential contributions.

Since its founding, Hadassah's hospitals in Israel have treated a million people regardless of race, religion, or nationality. The group created the nation's largest Jewish women's organization at 300,000 strong, and it has nurtured more than 300,000 at-risk youth from 80 countries in Youth Aliyah Child Rescue villages since 1934.

"Hadassah is a fabulous organization," Muskin said. "They still do a lot of work in the medical field, aiding Israeli hospitals that are helping Syrians."

Continuing through to the end of the upstairs hallway is the third exhibit, a replica of a Jewish classroom complete with a mural by Omaha artist Craig Lee.

"We said we wanted a Jewish library. Most of the books depicted are by Jewish authors," Muskin said. "Most notably, in the distance through the window is the house that originally sat where the synagogue sits and was knocked down for it's construction."

The neighborhood has changed extensively since the synagogue was rebuilt following a fire in 1931.

"There was a very vibrant community living here, Jewish and non-Jewish," Muskin said. "The synagogue was the center of their world and it's still a very nice community, but it's a very different community."

When the synagogue caught fire on March 5, 1930, the Torahs would not have been saved if it wasn't for a boy next door.

The boy, who was bed-bound and battling polio, alerted his mother who then alerted members of the Jewish community. The Jewish townspeople rushed to the site and were able to save the Torahs before they burned. In January 1931, the new brick synagogue was completed.

"The original cornerstone is still incorporated into the brick of the building," Corcoran said.

On a small desk in the back of the room is an iPad. Muskin explained its purpose is to invite Jewish community members and visitors to detail their family history using the tablet which can be paged through by other visitors.

B'nai Israel is not immune to the national increase in antisemitic prejudice. Recently, the museum has had to amp up security online and during events and services.

"I've seen an uptick in hate crimes since I started at the ADL in 2015," Muskin said. "Every year it's increased."

Muskin said that the issue of hate isn't unique to her community, but it extends to minority groups as a whole.

"The goal of ADL is to work with all," Muskin said. "If it's happening to us as Jews, it's also hitting the Muslim community, the Black community, the Hispanic community, the Asian community and even the special needs community."

If terror is rooted in the fear of the unknown, education is the antidote. B'nai Israel Living History aims to deter misinformation by showcasing the struggles, achievements and realities of Jewish immigration to the Midwest.

The museum is only accessible by appointment, which can be made on its website, cblhs.org.