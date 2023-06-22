On June 1, P.E.O. Chapter MF gathered at the Council Bluffs Country Club for its regular monthly meeting. Following the business portion, the program was “Let Me Tell You About My Special Jewelry.” We shared some of our individual pieces and heard the history of each and of its special significance.

Judy Hughes hosted a reception at her home for Karen Collins on May 17. After many years in Council Bluffs and in Chapter MF, Karen and husband Bob will be returning to live in Rolla, Missouri. Karen will be so missed by all and we wish them blessings and Godspeed as this new adventure awaits!

Our next meeting will be July 6 at the Country Club.