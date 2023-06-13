Lincoln's Pub, which opened in 2017, has extended its bar hours and added dinner hours for the first time since last year.

The pub will continue operations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will now open for dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and until 4 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The bar at Jefferson's Lounge closes at 10 p.m. on weekdays, but they are more lenient on weekends and tend to stay open however long is necessary.

Co-founder Jon Nelson and new co-owner Taylor Riedemann operate both restaurants in tandem.

"We're going for a diner approach on the Lincoln's side while focusing on the nightlife side at the neighboring Jefferson's Lounge," Nelson told the Nonpareil in February.

Along with the extended hours, Lincoln's Pub is also adding new menu items and incorporating ingredients that support local agriculture.

"We source all of our beef and pork from local farms in Nebraska and Iowa," Reidemann said. "We source our meat from Jon's Naturals, a butcher shop that Jon owns in Iowa."

The restaurant is nothing if not transparent about how their food is sourced and even how it's made. All sandwiches and pizzas made at the pub are cooked in a giant oven located in the center of the restaurant for all to see.

During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln's Pub faced staffing issues and consequently reduced hours of operation, closing on Mondays.

"At one point, there were just three of us in the kitchen," said Garrett Fong, an employee since 2017. "It was quite hectic."

With an upgraded kitchen staff, Lincoln's Pub is now proud to present an enhanced menu. The updated offerings include crab rangoon pizza — a longtime favorite, a new chicken bacon ranch sandwich and salad recipe, a fresh artichoke dip recipe, blackberry habanero pizza, and pepperoni rolls.