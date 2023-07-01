Hello from SOLAS and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we have two buddies who are rarin’ to go and find a fur-ever home. They are Charlie and Tuna.

Amber-eyed Charlie is a ginger and white tabby. He is a party animal who loves to explore and play. Tuna is a white and brown tabby with jewel-green eyes. He is a chatty guy who tells it like it is. If Google Translate worked for cat-speak, Tuna could provide some interesting feline insight on current events.

Both Charlie and Tuna are snugglers who were raised in a home with other kittens, cats and dogs. Their foster mom would love to see them go to the same home if possible.

They love to play together and groom each other. Fortunately, there’s a $50 discount in the fee for adopting two kittens.

Another batch of kittens were born on April Fool’s Day!

Panda is a handsome black and white boy who is as charming as he is cute. He will “tell” you when he wants attention. Panda’s antics are guaranteed to entertain and inspire laughter. He is a confident guy around kids and cats/kittens.

Popcorn is a ginger and white fellow who starts out shy in new situations, then turns into a clown who does flips and somersaults. It’s obvious that he was born on April Fool’s Day! He’s also the kitten who will crawl into bed with you and cuddle all night long.

Rosemary is a brown tabby who likes to be the center of attention. She is a vocal girl who prefers to observe new situations before she joins in the fun. She is the kitten voted “most likely to crawl into your lap.”

Peanut was the tiniest little black and white girl when she arrived at her SOLAS foster home. There was some doubt that she would even survive. But she was a fighter! Like the typical “diva,” she pushed around her bigger siblings and flourished. “Princess” Peanut is loveable, playful and her purr is the loudest of them all, even though she’s still the runt.

Scar is an orange and white crazy man! To him, everything is a toy: stairs, brooms, absolutely anything that lands on the floor. This boy is the cure for a gloomy day because he is certain to make you laugh.

Each cat/kitten is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and fully vetted.

Adoption fees for kittens are $125 each or $200 for two. We highly recommend adopting two kittens at a time. A pair of kittens will bathe each other, entertain each other and generally keep each other company, thereby reducing stress and destructive behaviors.

Please contact SOLAS if you want information about fostering. We currently have 22 active foster homes and they are all full! There are far more cats and kittens who need some temporary support. Fostering is fun as well as fulfilling.

Donate via our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or via Chewy at tinyurl.com/solaslistchewy. For information, email us at solaspetadoption.org or call us at 402-577-0213.