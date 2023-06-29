Looking for a unique way to celebrate Independence Day?

Hillside House of Hell's Fright Night Fireworks returns Saturday, July 1. The event features haunted houses, live music, a car show, live wrestling, fireworks and more. Gates open at 5 p.m., with festivities running through 11:30 p.m. at 114 Green St. in Glenwood.

The band Dysfunction performs at 5 p.m. From 6 to 8 p.m., Magnum Pro Wrestling will provide high caliber entertainment. The haunted houses open at 7 p.m. Hosting Monsters performs at 8 p.m., and Top Notch Defective follows at 9 p.m.

Haunts will temporarily pause at 9 p.m. in anticipation of the horror-themed fireworks show. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. Haunts will resume at 10 p.m. and run to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at getscared.fearticket.com. Single general admission is $39.99, with options to add on a fast pass for $14.99.

Those wishing to attend a lights-on tour — offering no scares, the lights on and information on how the haunt operates — should purchase the VIP Backstage Package for $59.99. The lights on tours run from 5 to 7 p.m.

Entry only tickets, for those uninterested in going through the haunted houses, are available for $19.99.

Season passes are also on sale for $99.99, and include unlimited access to Hillside House of Hell as well as Bloodrush, located in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Season passholders also get free entry into all off-season special events, such as Fright Night Fireworks.

Seeking some afternoon fun, instead?

Visit the Historic General Dodge House, 605 S Third St., between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2 for its annual free community celebration.

Enjoy an afternoon of live old-time music, free tours, free food and drink, and more. Bring a blanket or chair if you'd like to sit on the lawn.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Thursday, June 29

• Join the Council Bluffs Community Walking Club for a stroll along the First Avenue Trail, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Cochran Park.

• Give blood at the Council Bluffs Public Library between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule your appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter "CBLibrary."

• Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at River's Edge Park from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Swing by the Council Bluffs farmers market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Bayliss Park. The market also features wellness activities and live entertainment.

• The Taco Ride takes place every Thursday starting at 5 p.m. on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. The scenic ride spans about 20 miles from Council Bluffs to Mineola and back.

• Freelance writer and creative novelist Kris Sinclair will host a writer's workshop with tips on getting started and improving your writing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library. Space is limited and registration is required.

Friday, June 30

• Enjoy a barbecue party and live music from Nolan Leonard featuring Adam Lee — old country music with a touch of rock — from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St. Free entry; no outside food or drink.

• Maloney's hosts "Pop Shove It: A Tribute to Your Favorite Pop-Punk and Emo Bands" at 8 p.m. at 162 W Broadway. Cost is $10 at the door.

Saturday, July 1

• The River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, specialty foods and other items.

• Leaf Investigations Junior Refuge Ranger program runs 1 to 2 p.m. at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center near Missouri Valley. Leaves litter the ground and cover our heads during the fall and spring, but what makes them different from each other? Join this program to look at the different key features that help us see the unique compositions of different species leaves.

• Free Speech America will hold its own Independence Day celebration, “We Love America,” at Westfair, 22984 Highway 6. Activities will begin at 6 p.m., with live music, food trucks, and activities for the kids. A fireworks show will begin at sundown.