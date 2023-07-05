alert top story Lake Manawa fireworks rescheduled Jul 5, 2023 10 min ago 0 × Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual Lake Manawa fireworks show has been rescheduled to tonight, July 5. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio The show begins at 9:45 p.m.Originally set for Tuesday, July 4, the fireworks were rescheduled due to rain. 0 Comments Tags Entertainment Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Scattered showers and storms in Iowa Wednesday; small chance of severe storms -Matt Holiner's forecast Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio