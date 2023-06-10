Summer is here and that means more outdoor activities with your furry friends. But before you head out for a walk, you should be aware of the dangers of hot sidewalks for your pet’s paws. Here are some tips on how to prevent burns and keep your pet comfortable and safe.

Dogs and cats have paw pads that are made of thick skin, fat and connective tissue. These pads help them walk on rough surfaces, provide shock absorption and traction, but they are not immune to burns. When the air temperature rises, so does the temperature of the pavement. Asphalt, concrete and metal can get much hotter than the air surrounding them, especially when in direct sunlight.

According to a table by meteorologist Evan Andrews, on a day when temperatures reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit, blacktop can get as hot as 140 degrees, while concrete can reach 135 degrees. Essentially, if the air temperature is above 80 degrees, the pavement could be hot enough to burn the bottom of your pet’s feet.

If your pet has burnt paw pads they may show some of the following signs: lameness, insistent licking of their paws, blistered paws or their paws turning a darker color than usual. The best way to avoid your pet getting burned paw pads is by preventing it from happening in the first place. To do this you can walk your companion on grass or soil, walk your pet during cooler hours of the day like early morning or evening, use protective booties if you have to walk on pavement, or even test the pavement yourself by placing your hand or bare foot on the ground for at least 10 seconds. If the ground is too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet!

If your pet has experienced burned paw pads, the first thing you should do is contact your veterinarian.

Burns can be painful, prone to infection and slow to heal. For temporary treatment prior to your vet appointment, you can cool down their paws with cold water or a wet towel, apply a mild antiseptic or antibiotic cream, bandage their paws with clean cloth or gauze, prevent your pet from licking their paws, and give pet pain relief as prescribed by your veterinarian.

Hot sidewalks can negatively impact your pet’s health and well-being. Ensure both you and your pet have a fun, safe summer and can enjoy time outside while keeping their sensitive paws protected from the heat. Your pet will thank you!

Graham is a 1.5-year-old neutered male Australian Shepherd who can make friends with just about anyone. He is very energetic and loves to burn off his zoomies in the play yard and join in on play group. He is a happy-go-lucky guy who we think will make a great addition to most any home.

Margalo is a 4-year-old spayed female Pit mix whose favorite pastime is sunbathing outside. She is very social with the other dogs while in play group. She is outgoing and social. Margalo will need to go to a home without cats.

Bronco is a 3.5-year-old neutered male domestic longhair who came to MHS as a stray in April. He is an outgoing, friendly guy who comes right up to you to ask for attention. He is very affectionate and will make a great lap cat.

Ronald is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is the most talkative boy you’ll ever meet. He likes to yell at you to get attention and turns into a big purr machine when he finally gets it. He is a curious guy who would like to stay busy in his new home when he’s not napping in the sunshine.

Ready to adopt? Stop in to MHS at 1020 Railroad Ave. on Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. View our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.