According to the Banfield Foundation, at the core of their nonprofit organization is the belief that all pets deserve access to veterinary care. In support of this belief, the foundation funds programs that enable veterinary care, elevate the power of the human-animal bond, provide disaster relief for pets and advance the science of veterinary medicine through fostering innovation and education. At the Banfield Foundation, they are committed to making a better world for pets because they make a better world for us.

In October of 2022, Midlands Humane Society was awarded a $10,000 grant from Banfield Foundation to procure veterinary medical equipment for our newly repurposed surgery suite.

When the nearby low-cost spay and neuter clinic abruptly closed indefinitely due to a shortage of licensed veterinary technicians, the lack of affordable high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter services put MHS into an immediate crisis. The MHS Board of Directors held an emergency meeting to face the decision to accelerate plans to conduct in house spay/neuter surgeries. After a unanimous agreement, the Board voted to begin preparing for in-house surgeries and to onboard a licensed veterinarian that has extensive shelter medicine experience.

The new Head Veterinarian, Dr. Farrington, was able to utilize the surgery suite and associated equipment thanks to the generosity of one of our local veterinary clinic partners as the in-house surgery suite was still under way. MHS applied for a grant from the Banfield Foundation to procure required medical equipment to begin surgeries in-house. This includes one anesthesia machine and vaporizer, an ultrasonic cleaner, surgery table, surgical light and handheld pulse oximeter.

Historically, MHS has sent approximately 1,300 animals offsite annually for spay/neuter and other surgical services. As such, a minimum of 6,500 animals are anticipated to benefit from purchased equipment over the next five years. The intent of the veterinary medical equipment is to provide all surgical needs (within the MHS veterinarian’s scope of expertise) for all MHS animals in-house.

Year to date MHS has completed nearly 550 surgeries including spays and neuters for dogs, cats, and rabbits; mass removals; dentals; sedated grooming; cruciate repairs; and several other miscellaneous procedures. The amount of staff time saved through the implementation of in-house surgeries have allowed for other improvements to animal care processes, including improved behavioral enrichment and training. Staff that had been spending several hours each week transporting animals and supplies to local veterinary clinics can now help in a multitude of ways — adoption/placement, community outreach, foster home recruitment, and more.

MHS is grateful for the support of the Banfield Foundation and their life-saving grants, which allow us to further serve the homeless animals in our community looking for their second chance at the life they deserve.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Urgent Pet Care:

Karma is a 2-year-old spayed female Pit mix who is a sweet and sensitive girl that starts off shy with new people but once she warms up, she can’t wait to show off all the tricks she knows. She should be a great addition to any laid-back home where she can spend her days relaxing in the sunshine. Karma will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Angus is a 4-year-old neutered male German Shepherd who was found as a stray in the county. He is a silly dude who will benefit from an owner who can dedicate time to his training and obedience. He will be a great walking partner and he loves to play in the yard here at MHS.

ChaCha is a 1-year-old spayed female Pit mix who is hoping you’ll open your home and heart to her. She is very outgoing and is 100% wiggles when she meets new people. She will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Lenny is a 2.5-year-old neutered male Boxer mix who is a really chill, laid-back dude that can’t wait to join his new family. Lenny is good with other dogs and is part of the play groups here at MHS, but he is very aloof and doesn’t care much about playing. He is a people pleaser and would much rather get attention from you. He would love a yard to romp around in and a nice fluffy bed to nap in.

Visit MHS on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. Check out our available pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.