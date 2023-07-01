The ultimate summer holiday is just around the corner, but there is no doubt that people are already partaking in the celebration of the Fourth of July.

Getting together with friends and family for full spreads of delicious foods, enjoying a nice cocktail while lounging in the pool, or hitting one of the several fireworks tents in Council Bluffs to create your own beautiful neighborhood display are just some of the ways you might be spending your Fourth of July weekend. As you light off your roman candles, parachutes, rockets, fountains, smoke balls and sparklers, remember that not all pets are fond of fireworks and the sounds that come with them. If you are going all out this weekend, we have some tips for you to keep your beloved pets safe while you celebrate.

The ASPCA Poison Control Center offers the following tips:

Never leave alcoholic drinks unattended where pets can reach them. Alcoholic beverages have the potential to poison pets and, if ingested, the animal could become very intoxicated and weak, severely depressed or could go into a coma and possible death.

Do not apply any sunscreen or insect repellent product to your pet that is not labeled specifically for use on animals. Ingestion of sunscreen products can result in drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst and lethargy. The misuse of insect repellent that contains DEET can lead to neurological problems.

Always keep matches and lighter fluid out of your pets’ reach. Certain types of matches contain chlorates, which could potentially damage blood cells and result in difficulty breathing — or even kidney disease in severe cases. Lighter fluid can be irritating to skin, and if ingested can produce gastrointestinal irritation and central nervous system depression. If lighter fluid is inhaled, aspiration pneumonia and breathing problems could develop.

If grilling, keep the grill brush away from your pets. The lingering scent of meat can make this tool very appealing. A dog can chew and ingest the small metal bristles causing severe internal damage.

Do not put glow jewelry on your pets or allow them to play with them. While the luminescent substance contained in these products is not highly toxic, excessive drooling and gastrointestinal irritation could still result from ingestion, and intestinal blockage could occur from swallowing large pieces of the plastic containers.

Keep citronella candles, insect coils and tiki torch oil products out of reach as ingestion or inhalation can be damaging.

Never use fireworks around pets! While exposure to lit fireworks can result in severe burns and/or trauma to the face and paws of curious pets, even unused fireworks can pose a danger. Many types contain potentially toxic substances, including potassium nitrate, arsenic and other heavy metals. Loud, crowded fireworks displays are no fun for pets, who can become frightened or disoriented by the sound. Please resist the urge to take them to Independence Day festivities and opt instead to keep them safe from the noise in a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area at home. If at all possible, keep or bring your pets indoors. If your pet must remain outside during the few days around July Fourth when most of the fireworks are used, ensure your fences and gates are secure. The use of Thunder shirts, pheromones or oils (deemed safe for use around pets) or medication prescribed by your vet can keep Fido from stressing too much.

Get your pet microchipped, which MHS can do for just $27.50. We will even take care of the initial registration for you. If your pet is microchipped, double check that your contact information is up to date.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by HouseCall Veterinarian:

Castiel is a 5-year-old neutered male Boxer mix who is a sensitive, shy guy looking for a quiet home with patient owners who will allow him to acclimate at his own pace. Castiel has previously lived with cats and enjoys an occasional game of chase, and he does join in on doggy play group at MHS. Any dog friends should be able to tolerate his pushy playstyle and a meet and greet with existing dogs is recommended to ensure they get along. He would prefer an adult only home or a home with children in their teens.

Clover is a 5-year-old spayed female Plott Hound mix who is looking for a quiet home with a patient owner who will let her acclimate and come out of her shell at her own pace. She would prefer a home without young children as fast movements can make her nervous. Clover really starts to show her true personality when she gets to play with other dogs in play group and we think a doggy friend at in her new home would be very beneficial for her.

Lola is a 2-year-old spayed female Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix who loves to zoom around and then jump in your lap for some puppy kisses! She is full of personality and will make a great companion looking for an affectionate pup. Lola is even great at sitting pretty for pictures as long as yummy treats are involved! She can be timid with quick movements so a laid-back home without small children may be best for her.

Titan is a 4-year-old neutered male Siberian Husky who came to MHS as a stray. He is your typical talkative, energetic husky who is full of personality. He has been in playgroup with other dogs and has done well, but can be a bit obnoxious so any dogs in the home should be pretty laid back and tolerant.

Don’t forget that all animals over 1 year old have 50% off their adoption fee through July 5. MHS is currently installing brand new cat kennels and operations will be by appointment only Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 3; closed Sunday and Tuesday. Please contact us at 712-396-2270 for any inquiries or to schedule an appointment to adopt or claim.