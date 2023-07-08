Animal shelters across the nation are full to overflowing, and scores of adoptable pets are waiting even longer to find loving homes. Midlands Humane Society is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to Council Bluffs’ PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place July 10-16, 2023.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week in July coincides with kitten season. Following peak breeding activity for cats, many shelters are flooded with scores of vulnerable kittens and cats in need of loving homes. During the in-store event, Midlands Humane Society invites those with love in their hearts and homes to meet adoptable pets in the area. Opportunities will be given to spend time with animals in spacious areas to find just the right match.

While there is an emphasis on helping cats and kittens find homes amid kitten season, potential adopters may also meet dogs, puppies and other small pets in need of families. MHS currently has over 70 dogs in the shelter; 40 of these dogs are ready for adoption while the others wait to be claimed by an owner or to begin preparation for adoption, which includes spaying or neutering, microchipping and ensuring they are up to date on vaccinations.

Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services that can support new pet parents.

“If you’re looking to do something good for your family, community, and even country, consider opening your home to a new best friend” said Heidi Marston, director of Pet Placement Initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “We continue to learn more about the benefits of the human-animal bond, and adopting a pet not only adds to the quality of life, it’s also a significant contribution you can make to your local community. We’re proud to work alongside partners such as Midland Humane Society, to make meaningful connections, giving more pets in need people to love.”

Adoptable pets will be available at the Council Bluffs PetSmart at 815 McDermott St. and in Omaha at 6220 North 73rd Plaza. MHS will be at the Council Bluffs PetSmart on July 10 from 2 to 5 p.m., July 11 from 2 to 5 p.m., July 14 from 1 to 4 p.m., and July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Rick and Jan Stone:

Coco is a 4-year-old German Shepherd who came to us in early May very pregnant. She had puppies at MHS the very next day! This friendly, loveable girl is ready to find a home to call her own after successfully caring for her litter. She has an excellent temperament, and we think she will acclimatize well to most any home ready to own an intelligent and active breed.

Thor is a 1-year-old and is a very happy go lucky guy who loves to show off his adorable pitty smile. His entire body wiggles when he gets excited and can't wait to give you cuddles. He can be shy with new people but gets comfortable very quickly especially when treats are involved! Thor will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Eloise is a 6-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who is a laid-back cat that will love to be your new cuddle buddy. She would enjoy a relaxed home where she can spend her time sunbathing and getting all your attention.

Henry is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair, and he is looking for a patient owner with a quiet home who will give him plenty of time to acclimate to his new home. He likes to find cozy, dark spots to sleep, and you may be playing hide and seek for a while until he comes out of his shell.

Visit MHS on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. View our available pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.