There is so much happening around the area this weekend, so those of you looking to get out and do something have no shortage of options.

Get out for a brisk walk — or run, if that's your thing — and check out the Tristan's Trail memorial 5K run/walk on Saturday in Treynor.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. at 6 Zion Drive and serves to help raise funds Tristan's Trail, a legacy project that honors the memory of Tristan White, who was hit by a speeding car in 2015 while running a gravel road for the Treynor High School wrestling team's conditioning workout.

The project aims to serve the community for generations to come, honor the athlete in Tristan and provide a safe avenue for athletes and community members to run, walk and bike. Together with the Treynor Splash Pad, and Dexter's Dream playground, Tristan's Trail committee formed the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Treynor Parks and Trails Board Inc. to provide the Treynor community with family recreation opportunities.

A registration link is open at tinyurl.com/3f8xzhap. Cost is $35 per person and participants can choose between a 5K run or one-mile walk. Registration is open through 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Donations can be made via the same link.

• • •

Another great outdoor option is to attend the United Way of the Midlands 100th anniversary celebration at River's Edge Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature a variety of free activities including Music by the band, eNvy (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.); a rock climbing wall; carnival games; a photo booth with magnetic photo frames; face painting and balloon artists; a children’s coloring contest with the grand prize of a bike; a performance by Omaha Street Percussion (1 p.m.); a Community Village with local nonprofits showcasing their work; soda and water (while supplies last); and a free hot dog lunch for the first 250 attendees.

Find more, including a map, at UnitedWayMidlands.org/100YearEvents.

• • •

Looking for a few hours of indoor fun for the kids? Load up the van and head over to the Council Bluffs Public Library for a Saturday matinee of "Sing" at 2 p.m. Popcorn is included.

• • •

Explore the museums of rural Pottawattamie County on Sunday in the first-ever Pottawattamie County Museum Crawl.

Six area museums will be open from noon to 4 p.m., including:

• Carson Railroad Depot, 103 S. Commercial St., Carson;

• Nishna Heritage Museum, 117 Main St., Oakland;

• Pioneer Trail Museum, 316 Main St., Macedonia;

• Stempel Bird Museum, 311 Main St., Macedonia;

• Sweet Vale of Avoca Museum, 504 N. Elm St., Avoca; and

• Walnut Creek Historical Museum, 304 Antique City Drive, Walnut.

The museums do not charge admission, but freewill donations will be accepted. Each museum will host a special presentation on the hour and there will be a drawing for a prize at each museum at the event's conclusion.

This honestly sounds like so much fun and I'm hoping it's a wild success for all participating museums.

• • •

Hug a loved one.

Without getting too sappy, I offer a reminder that life is fragile and fleeting, and it can be all too easy to get caught up in the cycle.

Take a few minutes and call a friend you haven't seen in awhile, send a text to let them know you're thinking of them or ask if they want to meet up for coffee. We don't spend enough time with the people who matter to us and that is something that's been weighing heavily on my heart the past few weeks.

• • •

Here's a look at other weekend offerings:

Saturday, July 15

• The River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, specialty foods and other items.

• A guided walking tour of Fairview Cemetery runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Nestled in the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River Valley, Fairview Cemetery is home to many Council Bluffs settlers, business entrepreneurs, and a scurry of black squirrels. This tour explores the majesty of this historic memorial garden, the lives of some who rest there and the art erected to memorialize them. Tickets start at $25 at historywalksnebraska.com. The cemetery is located at 308 Lafayette Ave.

Sunday, July 16

• Full Fledged Brewing Co., 40 Arena Way, hosts Beer Belly Yoga at the Brewery at 11 a.m. Cost is $15 and includes the yoga class and a pint of beer. All levels are welcome; please bring your own mat. No need to register in advance.

• • •

Whatever you do, I hope it's an enjoyable weekend.

If you stop out to one of these events, I'd love to hear about it and am also gladly seeking submissions of upcoming events around the area. Get ahold of me at rachel.george@nonpareilonline.com.