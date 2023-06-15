Jake Owen didn’t let the rain stop him from “Keepin’ It Country” Saturday night at Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove.

From the minute the country artist stepped on stage, you knew it was a party, because if there is one thing he knows how to do, it’s how to have a good time and make sure the crowd is, too.

The crowd was spoiled during certain songs like “Catch A Cold One” when Owen started tossing out beers to the crowd. I mean, who wouldn’t want to grab a drink with him, especially at his own concert?!

Before singing “My Boots Miss Yours,” he wanted to make sure his audience was wearing their cowboy boots, and his fans were dedicated to prove it by proudly holding their boots above their heads.

Owen sang “On The Boat Again,” giving everyone a teaser of his seventh studio album “Loose Cannon,” that drops June 23. Of course he sang the classics: “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Made For You,” and “Down To The Honkytonk” and many more.

He did sing a few acoustic songs, including “Heaven,” which he played for the Stir Cove security guard who had been with them all day. He had mentioned that his mother had passed away and she loved that song. Owen has an incredible way of connecting with his audience.

His concerts are perfect for summer, as his beach-ready hits make me want to spend all day at the lake. Some of his songs have a little classic rock feel, paying tribute to artists before him.

Kaylyn Sahs opened for Owen, but she wasn’t far from her hometown of Bellevue, Nebraska.

A lot of dreams came true for Sahs Saturday night. Performing at Stir Cove had been a bucket list item for her for many years. She had a wristband from a show she went to at Stir Cove years ago and had written “play at Stir Cove” on the back.

Her music sounds like she’s right where she belongs, in the country music scene. Her voice reminds me of Taylor Swift’s debut album with a sprinkle of rock. She has a great music career ahead of her.

Shout out to Stir Cove for selling ponchos for those who were unprepared … which was my friends and I.

