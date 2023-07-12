Trace Adkins proved he sings “country music mixed with a little rock and a little blues,” at Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino on Thursday night.

Adkins started strong with “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing,” before slowing it down to play “Just Fishin’” and “You’re Gonna Miss This.” He told the audience he liked to get the two sad and slow songs out of the way so then the rest of the night could be a party.

He sang “Chrome” and “”Got it Down,” showing off his unique, towering, baritone voice. Before he sang “Still a Soldier” he spoke about how he supported the Wounded Warrior Project, and how it’s impacted a lot of his music.

Adkins played hit after hit, including “Hot Mama, There’s a Girl in Texas,” “Ladies Love Country Boys” and more. He ended the set with “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” saying it wasn’t his fault it was the number one country song played in strip clubs. He was really able to connect with the crowd, especially with his humor.

I'm sure Council Bluffs is already "missing this" show.

Ice Cube takes the stage on Friday at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd. For more information visit caesars.com/harrahs-council-bluffs/shows.