By the time you're reading this, I'll be halfway through a much needed and highly anticipated extended weekend cabin getaway with my family.

At this point, I've likely indulged in a few s'mores and gotten my kayak out on the lake. Hopefully, I've now caught a few fish and — finally — convinced my dog that his life jacket isn't scary.

Sometimes the constant pinging of the phone and laptop, and the ever-presence of social media, can give me some serious anxiety. There is nothing quite as peaceful as disconnecting and immersing yourself in nature, even for an afternoon.

With this being the first expanded Saturday issue of our new three-day print schedule, it may not have been the best time to take a vacation, but one thing adulthood has taught me is that there never is a "perfect" time.

Life continues to happen and things come up. Instead, it's essential that we make time to do the things we enjoy with the people we love.

Going forward, we hope to offer more information on the happenings throughout the community, providing some ideas of things you can get out and do with your loved ones.

■ ■ ■

Ready to explore the outdoors? Grab the kids and drive out to DeSoto Lake in Missouri Valley for a youth fishing clinic. Enjoy the sights and sounds of DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge while fishing the lake, located at the refuge's South End Recreation Area. All youth are welcome from 10 a.m. to noon, with poles and bait provided on a first-come, first-fish basis.

The clinic is the first of a number of Junior Refuge Ranger weekend programs that will focus on different aspects of refuge lands and wildlife. All programs are free with a valid entrance pass to the refuge. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.

The next Junior Refuge Ranger program will be Leaf Investigations from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the DeSoto Visitor Center, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley.

Call the refuge at 712-388-4800 with questions or for more information.

■ ■ ■

Treynor Days is underway. The annual festival kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday with plenty of offerings for friends of all ages.

Saturday festivities include carnival games and a silent auction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m in the community building. The P.E.O. club will offer a $5 lunch choice of Silo's Sloppy Joe, Casey's pizza or hot dog with chips, dessert and a drink for $5.

A tractor show will run west of the fire station from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New this year, Occasional Collective is hosting a Main Street Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Treynor Variety Show returns at 1:30 p.m. Bingo will run from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. in the fire station. Cost is $5 for adults and free for children.

A hydrant party runs 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

An amateur Barbecue Cookoff/Pulled Pork Feed is set from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes a sampling of all barbecue cookers, coleslaw and baked beans for a freewill donation.

The beer garden runs from 8 p.m. to midnight and will feature the band Rock and Roll Cowboyz.

On Sunday, a pancake breakfast featuring The Pancake Man runs from 8 to 10 a.m. at the community center. A community church service will be held at 10:30 a.m.

The Treynor Days Golf Tournament kicks off at noon Sunday at the Treynor Recreation Area.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Treynor Splash Pad, Tristan's Trail and the playground construction.

■ ■ ■

Car buffs, this one's for you — or anyone seeking a free afternoon of family bonding.

The annual Wheels of Courage car show runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Saturday, at Quaker Steak & Lube, 3320 Mid-America Drive. Judging begins at noon and awards will be announced at 3 p.m.

Organized by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation, the fundraiser benefits the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund, which helps patients pay for medical services, therapy and prescriptions related to their cancer treatment as well as everyday expenses like transportation, rent and utilities.

The show usually attracts 150 to 200 vehicles and also includes a silent auction and 50-50 raffle.

■ ■ ■

Enjoy some ice cream.

I've fostered a sweet tooth since childhood, thanks much in part to my supportive grandparents, who often let my brother and I enjoy an ice cream sandwich at their home after school.

We've only got about a week left to get our punches for Impact CB's ice cream bingo. The Chamber of Commerce's young professionals group, Impact CB is offering the opportunity as a fun way to support local business throughout the month of June.

Participants can download and print a card from the Chamber's Facebook page and grab a scoop at one of the following locations: The CB Chamber; Primrose Retirement Community, which has an ice cream parlor open on Wednesday afternoons inside; Sugar Makery Council Bluffs; Doozies; Christy Crème; Freddy’s; and Zaltes.

Stamped cards should be returned to the chamber office, 149 W. Broadway, by June 30 to be entered for a chance to win prizes.

■ ■ ■

Get outdoors among adults at the second annual Wabash Open on Saturday.

Grab your bike and a friend or three and bike your way from Council Bluffs to Mineola, making stops to test your putting skills. Holes are sponsored by area businesses bicycling teams, and they’ll be staffed to record scores and provide water and other libations.

Team check-ins begin at 9 a.m. at the Wabash Trace’s Council Bluffs trailhead, 4102 Harry Langdon Blvd. This will give teams time to ride to their assigned first holes. The shotgun start will begin at 11 a.m.

The event costs $140 per each team of two to four riders, and teams can register online at bikereg.com/wabash-open-2 through the day of the event. People will questions can call 402-210-8200 or email wabashopen@gmail.com.

There will be food and beer available along the trail, followed by a party at Tobey Jack's, where riders can eat, drink and socialize. Prizes for the top three teams, worst team and best sponsored hole will be awarded there, as well.

All proceeds from the Wabash Open will go toward future trail improvements and maintenance of the Wabash Trace Nature Trail.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Saturday, June 24

• The inaugural Main Street Market during Treynor Days will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Occasional Collective, 12 E. Main St. in Treynor. The rain-or-shine curated market will support the Treynor Parks and Trails board to assist in the building of our community splash pad, inclusive playground & trail. Stop by the sidewalk sale for a photo opportunity with a vintage Ford, too.

• The River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, speciality foods and other items.

• Take to the dance floor at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., at 2 p.m. for ballroom dancing with the Greg Spevak and Leo Lonnie Orchestras. Bring a photo ID and liability waiver. Cost is $9 for YMCA members and $14 for nonmembers. Free snacks provided.

• Compass Christian Church will hold a Southside Block Party from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church, 2007 S. Seventh St. All ages are welcome. Burgers and hot dogs will be available along with yard games and conversation.

• The Grist Mill McCready Theater at 315 Main St. in Macedonia will put on a performance of "The Ever After" at 7:30 p.ml. featuring 19 children on stage for a comedic musical. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for PK-12 students. Find more at gristmillfinearts.com.

• The Lewis Central High School Class of 2003 will hold its 20th reunion starting at 6 p.m. at Spillway Bar and Grill, 1840 Madison Ave. Musical performance by Evans & Moore for the reunion, which is closed to the general public until 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

• The Grist Mill McCready Theater at 315 Main St. in Macedonia will put on a performance of "The Ever After" at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for PK-12 students. Find more at gristmillfinearts.com.

• The duo Turnin' Gears will perform oldies, classic rock, country, today's hits and some folk during a performance at Full Fledged Brewing Co., 40 Arena Way, from 4 to 7 p.m. A food truck will be available, along with craft beer. The show will be outside, weather depending.

Monday, June 26

• Youth entering seventh through ninth grades are invited on a paddling adventure and overnight camping stay at Botna Bend Park through Pottawattamie Conservation. Advanced registration is required. The cost for the three-day trip is $100. Find more at pottconservation.com.

• The Friends of Underwood's Monday Market will offer locally grown produce and goods from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the UMBA Hall Pavilion, 300 Second Ave. in Underwood. Bingo will also be held at Monday's market.

Tuesday, June 27

• Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Bell Air Drive and Renner Drive from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Check out the Treynor Farmers Market from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main St.