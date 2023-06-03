Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we have a pile of adorableness for you. Let’s start right away with Chuckie and Grayson. Here is how they would like to introduce themselves:

Hi, we are Chuckie (Chuck) and Grayson, two 9-month old domestic long hair Russian Blue mix. I (Grayson) am the calmer of the two. Just sit me in front of a window and I’m good as gold. You can come visit me anytime you like, pet me, kiss me, whatever, but please don’t rub my belly, because I’m quite ticklish. Other than that, I’m sweet as can be. My brother Chuck is a lot shyer and will need some extra attention. We would love to be adopted together and we will need a lowkey home with no young kids, and a human who will continue to help us trust the world. Temptation cat treats helps — trust me! We’ll be shy at first, however we are still young and have the potential to be the best darn lap cats you’ve ever had!

Next we have the sweet family of Mani, Nala, Freya and Finn...

Hi I’m Mani, I’m a 1 ½ year old brown tabby, and I’m super-duper sweet! My foster mom tells everyone I’m a trooper because I came to her house with my (three) 3-month old kittens, and I also helped her nurse (seven) 10-day old kittens, so that they could grow up to be strong and healthy too. Now that the little ones are getting really rowdy in our one room abode, I really am looking to move out and find a place of my own. Finn (M), Freya (F), and Nala (F) are my fur children, and they will be ready to adopt on June 3, if you are looking to adopt me and/or one of my kittens. Kitties thrive in pairs to chase away each other’s boredom!

Last this week, we have a very special little girl named C.J. She has been in foster care for six weeks and started out full of fear and anger, especially at other cats and dogs. Now she tolerates the dogs and has a cat friend! We no longer think she has to be the only pet in the house (although she wouldn’t mind it). She can be with other cats, just needs a longer than usual adjustment time. She is playful, ornery and addicted to wet cat food big time. She loves to jump and climb, whether it be a cat tower or your counters, so watch those leftovers!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our (newly updated) Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.