Hello from SOLAS and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Meet Mani. She’s a young brown tabby (1½ years old) who raised her own three kittens and then took on seven more kittens, which she taught how to behave like proper cats and provided the occasional snack. Needless to say, she’s very maternal and sweet.

Currently, she’s also (understandably) exhausted. Gentle Mani is looking for a quiet home where she can get an uninterrupted nap and enjoy a lap she doesn’t have to share.

Next, it’s a treasure trove of tortoiseshell cats! Here’s another mama cat who took in kittens that were orphaned.

Meet Abby. She was yet another pregnant stray looking for shelter on the streets. At only 1 year old, she’s barely more than a kitten herself! Abby gave birth to three adorable kittens in a warm, safe SOLAS foster home. When they were only 2 weeks old, Abby was presented with three orphaned kittens. She didn’t hesitate for a moment in caring for them as well. Abby was a doting mama cat who raised her babies with kindness and diligence.

Now that her motherly duties are done, she likes to spend time watching the news, rolling in catnip and chirping at the bunnies cavorting in the yard. Her interactions with dogs and other cats while she was a stray were not friendly. Abby will need a home that is dog-free. She will be happiest in a home where she is the only cat, or she can be adopted with one of her kittens.

Caren and Brie are two of Abby’s babies. Like their mom, they have tortoiseshell coloring, although Caren’s fur is longer than her sister’s or her mom’s. Both kittens are somewhat timid but can be bribed with treats. They eagerly join in “neighborhood watch” at the window with their mom. Those pesky bunnies had better behave themselves.

Caren likes to snuggle under the blankets and watch spooky movies. Brie prefers documentaries. Both get along with kids, dogs and other cats.

Faye is one of the orphaned kittens that Abby nurtured. She may be smaller than her two foster sisters but she’s a ball of energy! If the cat tree could talk, it would agree. Faye is a go-getter who enjoys adventure movies. She could show Vin Diesel a move or two. Like her sisters, she is comfortable with kids, cats and dogs.

Each cat and kitten is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and fully vetted. The adoption fee is $125 for one kitten or $200 for two kittens. The adoption fee for adult cats is $50 to $100, based on the age of the cat. You can contact SOLAS about adopting, volunteering or donating at info@solaspetadoption.org or call 402-577-0213.