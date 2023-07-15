Every kitten we foster has a story. Here’s a story for you with a very happy ending.

A call came for a 1-day-old fuzzy gold kitten who needed a foster home. His eyes were closed. His ears were tiny triangles. He looked like a skinny Twinkie with toothpick legs.

He appeared to be born prematurely, so his odds of survival were not good. The caller reported that his mama left him on a horse barn floor and carried the rest of her litter to another location. She didn’t come back for him, as often happens with runts.

A SOLAS volunteer stepped up to care for him. She took one look at the pitiful kitten and named him “Hercules”. She was determined that he would thrive.

The volunteer was already fostering a mother cat who had lost three kittens. Hercules was two weeks younger than her brood, but the mama kitty accepted him and Hercules pushed his way through the other kittens for his spot at the milk bar.

With the diligent care of his human and his feline foster moms, Hercules grew healthy, strong and confident.

Hercules’ foster mom was invited to bring kittens to a local county hospital for a visit. The folks there were in long term care and needed something to brighten their day. Enter Hercules who played and purred and cuddled, completely enchanting patients and staff.

Residents who hadn’t smiled in months couldn’t stop grinning. The visit was such a success that special permission was granted for Hercules to become an “emotional support animal” for the entire floor of the hospital.

The helpless, hopeless, hungry kitten, who was abandoned in a barn, now comforts and entertains dozens of people every day.

Hercules has a fur-ever home where he is adored. Happy ending achieved.

Our next story, however, doesn’t yet have an ending.

Odin is an extra large tabby boy who was found abandoned in a house. We have no idea where his owners are or where they went. We don’t know how long he was alone.

All we know is that he’s a gentle giant who wants nothing more than to be bathed in attention, which is completely understandable for any living creature who was abandoned.

Odin is only 4-years-old, neutered and fully vaccinated. We have observed that he is not comfortable with other cats, so we advise that he is the only feline in the home.

Odin needs to be groomed, and a diet could improve his health. This big boy would make a purr-fect companion for someone who works from home.

Odin is at the PetSmart in Council Bluffs waiting for his story’s happy ending. Several of our kittens will be available for adoption at the Pick-A-Pooch pet expo on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, at Baxter Arena in Omaha. SOLAS will be there.

We invite everyone to stop by, cuddle a kitten and ask about their stories. You can play a part in their happy endings.

All SOLAS pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and fully vetted. Anyone interested in adopting, donating or volunteering can contact us at info@solaspetadoption.org or call 402-577-0213.

Donations to SOLAS can be made through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption or via Chewy at tinyurl.com/solaslistchewy.