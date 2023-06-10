Hello and welcome to the next installment of Cats ‘n Kittens with SOLAS!

This week, we have a story for you about a mama cat and her five kittens.

In March, a beautiful female cat with long, wheat-colored fur was dumped at an animal shelter. She was almost ready to deliver kittens. Pregnant cats are commonly dumped. Unfortunately, there was “no room at the inn” for the cat.

She ended up at a vet clinic in a stainless steel crate while an urgent call went out to find a foster home. If there were no takers, euthanasia was the only option.

The day after her five tiny kittens were born, two SOLAS volunteers stepped up. Mama cat and her furry brood were whisked away and settled in a cozy corner of a basement bathroom. Her foster family gave her blankets, food, water and a name — Katrina.

Katrina’s kittens were all black tabbies and each about the size of a Twinkie. They had silky fur, tiny triangle flaps for ears, their eyes were closed and their little tongues were bright pink. For their first two weeks of life, the kittens lined up at Katrina’s tummy suckling and snoozing both day and night. Katrina purred.

As they grew, their eyes opened and their ears started to look like ears. Their wobbly legs grew longer and stronger as they explored the bathroom, always dashing back to Katrina when she would signal them with a “dinner time” trill.

It wasn’t long before the fluffy crew was moved to another, more accommodating room in the basement. This room had plenty of space to romp and play, plus it contained litter boxes, which Katrina taught the kittens how to use.

The kittens grew bigger every day on Katrina’s rich milk. By the time the kittens were eight weeks old, their teeth had come in; they were eating kibble and drinking water so Katrina was off the hook. She didn’t seem to miss her motherly duties. Her babies were self-sufficient and healthy.

Unfortunately, Katrina was not healthy. She became thin and dehydrated.

Multiple tests and treatments determined that she had a virus that she contracted before she was abandoned, when she was receiving no care. Her illness was uncommon and untreatable.

However, her kittens were healthy. Katrina had not passed the sickness to her babies.

The fosters who had cared for Katrina were heartbroken. Katrina was a gentle, loving kitty with a rumbling purr and soft fur. She would have made a comforting companion to a lucky owner. She passed those traits on to her kittens.

Two of Katrina’s kittens have been adopted, but three more are waiting for a fur-ever home. Contact SOLAS if you are interested in adopting.

If you are a pet owner, please spay or neuter your dog or cat. There are vet clinics that can provide the service at a reduced cost and rescues that could help as well.

And please contact SOLAS if you want information about fostering! There are far more cats and kittens who need some temporary help than SOLAS could ever manage.

Donate via our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist and email us for information at solaspetadoption.org or call us at 402-577-0213.