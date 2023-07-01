If we'd have met this week in my early 20s, we'd have been at a backyard barbecue, beer in hand, me telling you how the Fourth of July is my second favorite holiday. (Sorry, nothing trumps Christmas.)

Or you'd catch me at the College Home Run Derby in downtown Omaha, which was followed by a fireworks show that our sister paper, the Omaha World-Herald, sponsored for many years.

Traditions change. There's a lot less beer at our celebrations these days, and, truth be told, after a few hours of festivities, I'd rather be home with my dog.

And, while I may not be as avid a fireworks lover as my younger self — or my cousin Julian, check out his YouTube channel @pfw_cobaltmango — there's still something about this time of year that feels so wholesome.

Gathering outdoors with family and friends to enjoy food, fun and, yes, fireworks, is one of my favorite things about summer. I may not be the one lighting the fireworks, but I'm aware of a few people who put on their own neighborhood shows that we've enjoyed for a few years now and that's enough for me.

Even then, nothing compares to the huge, professional shows put on by groups throughout the region, many of which are coming up this weekend. I mean, have you seen Nonpareil photographer Joe Shearer's fireworks shots?

I'm not sure what horror-themed fireworks entail, but I'd sure like to find out.

Hillside House of Hell's Fright Night Fireworks returns Saturday. The event features haunted houses, live music, a car show, live wrestling, fireworks and more. Gates open at 5 p.m., with festivities running through 11:30 p.m. at 114 Green St. in Glenwood.

For my friends who enjoy all things Halloween, this is a fun way to celebrate your scary side as well as America's birthday.

Grab some fireworks from a local stand and grill out with family and friends.

The city allows the use of fireworks now through Tuesday, July 4 between the hours of noon to 11 p.m.

Here's a list of area vendors:

Council Bluffs

• Bellino Fireworks, 901 Veterans Highway; 1702 N. 16th St.; 1851 Madison Ave.; 310 McKenzie Ave.

• I Know a Guy Fireworks, 2701 23rd Ave.

• Iowa Fireworks Company, 25 S. 28th St.

• Ka-Boomer’s, 1800 N. 16th St.

• River City Fireworks, 2800 W. Broadway; 1115 Veterans Memorial Highway.

• Pilot Travel Center, 2647 S. 24th St.

• TNT Fireworks, 3221 Manawa Centre Drive; 2711 S. 24th St.

• Twisted Thunder Fireworks, 1 Arena Way

• Wild Willy’s Fireworks, 2659 W. Broadway; 4101 S. Ninth St.; 2323 W Broadway; 1745 Madison Ave.; 1839 Madison Ave.; 1201 Veterans Memorial Highway; 2803 E Kanesville Blvd.

Crescent

• Boom Barn Fireworks, 15332 Old Mormon Bridge Road

• Going Apes Fireworks, 611 Old Lincoln Highway

You might even grab some fresh produce or other goods for your backyard picnic from the River City Farmers Market, which runs 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot, 714 S. Main St.

Get on down to Westfair and kick off your Fourth of July celebrations with a free family event on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Food trucks, live music and children's activities will precede some of "the best fireworks you will see in Council Bluffs," according to the amphitheater. Bring your own chairs.

The event is being hosted by Free Speech America, a self-described nonpartisan network of patriotic Americans promoting the First Amendment.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. No parking will be allowed on Highway 6.

Take a step back in time and relax with the family on a beautiful lawn.

Visit the Historic General Dodge House, 605 S. Third St., for its annual free community celebration on Sunday between noon and 3 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of live old-time music, free tours, free food and drink, and more. Bring a blanket or chair if you'd like to sit on the lawn.

A newer tradition, the Dodge House created the event in 2021 after the pandemic restrictions were lifted.

"We felt there was such a disconnect in our community and wanted to bring the community back together by providing a stress-free afternoon at no cost," said Michelle Hrdlicka, Historic General Dodge House interim director. "This event fed over 300 visitors and entertained more than 400 visitors.

"With the help of a grant from the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, donations from Hy-Vee and private donations, we are excited to hold the third annual Independence Day Community Celebration, a free event, and plan to have 500 or more visitors to the Dodge House to enjoy their day," she said.

Maybe you've got family in town and you're wanting to showcase some area attractions?

Consider taking them to the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park. I'm sure I don't have to tell you that the bridge connects Council Bluffs to Omaha across the Missouri River.

It's a fun walk or bike ride across, offering a fun photo op for those wishing to strike a pose while standing in two states at the same time.

Here's a look at some other upcoming events:

Saturday, July 1

• Leaf Investigations Junior Refuge Ranger program runs 1 to 2 p.m. at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center near Missouri Valley. Leaves litter the ground and cover our heads during the fall and spring, but what makes them different from each other? Join this program to look at the different key features that help us see the unique compositions of different species leaves.

Monday, July 3

• Give blood between 9 a.m. at 2 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. To schedule your appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter "CBLibrary" when prompted.

Tuesday, July 4

• Underwood will host a variety of events to celebrate Independence Day. Runderwood kicks off the morning at 7 a.m. and a pancake breakfast runs from 7 to 10 a.m. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. In the afternoon, find food, bingo and a silent auction in the UMBA Hall. Carnival games will be available for family fun and a beer garden opens at 11 a.m., featuring a bean bag tournament at 1 p.m.

• A family-friendly Fourth kicks off in Oakland with the annual fire department pancake breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the Arbor Bank car show, featuring live music, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors, food and other booths will be set up from 9 a.m. to noon or later. Nishna Heritage Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with children's crafts and a scavenger hunt for older kids and adults. The swimming pool is open from noon to 5 p.m., and festivities conclude with a fireworks show at dusk in Chautauqua Park.

• Avoca's iconic small town Fourth of July celebration begins at 11 a.m. on Avoca Main Street, the historic downtown. Events include a kids pedal tractor pull, classic auto show, food vendors and midway games to fundraise for the community's Legion Hall restoration project. The parade begins at 2 p.m., followed by celebration at Edgington Memorial Park. Festivities conclude with a fireworks display at dusk at Avoca CountryView Golf Course, but visible from almost anywhere in the city.

• The annual Lake Manawa fireworks show begins at 9:59 p.m. Music will be simulcast on “The Keg,” 101.9 FM, and the show is expected to last about 20 minutes.