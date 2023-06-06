Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment and the Omaha Musicians' Association have again partnered for a summer concert series at Bayliss Park.

In its 36th season, Music in the Park kicks off Wednesday, June 7, with Omaha duo Bozak & Morrissey at 7 p.m.

This recurring series runs on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. in Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St. Events are free and open to the public.

The series schedule is as follows:

June 7 — Bozak & Morrissey (Classic rock)

June 14 — Doors & Windows (The music of Burt Bacharach)

June 21 — Carmelita & the International Quartet (Music from around the world)

June 28 — The Brits (British Invasion music)

July 12 — Travis the Band (R&B, soul and pop)

July 19 — Michael Lyon Group (Great American Songbook)

July 26 — Blue House with the Rent to Own Horns (Blues)

Other series sponsors include the Iowa West Foundation, Ted & Polly Hoff, Sherry Bills-Taylor, Google, Pottawattamie County, Community Foundation for Western Iowa and the Music Performance Fund.