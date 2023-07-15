The Midlands Humane Society Wags & Wheels car show has been growing strong for six years!

MHS takes great pride in hosting a fun, well-run car show for its participants and for those who would like to attend to check out all the amazing registrants. We want to thank our continued supporters for coming back each year and encouraging friends and family to join, too.

Wags & Wheels is on Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at Iowa Western Community College. The brand-new location offers plenty of show car and guest parking.

We are highly encouraging pre-registrations at this time, which can be completed at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or on our Facebook event page. You can also stop into the shelter at 1020 Railroad Ave. and complete a registration form in person during business hours.

We do accept day of registrations from 9 a.m. to noon. Judging begins at noon, and winners are announced at 3 p.m.

If you register before Aug. 1, you will receive a free event T-shirt printed with custom artwork by Ben Mitchell from Drag Daddy Studios. Shirts will be available for purchase at the event as well. The first 100 registrants will also receive a free dash plaque.

We encourage you to come hungry, as we will have three local food trucks in attendance: BBQ Brothers, Street Eats Sliders and a Kona Ice truck to keep you cool with frozen desserts.

Live music from Radio Pilot will keep the atmosphere fun and upbeat while you browse silent auction items and raffle baskets or walk the lot to view the amazing 125-plus cars up close and personal.

We have 14 judging classes and trophies will be given to the first, second and third place winners in each class. The classes are Sports, Original, Muscle, Truck, Ford, Mopar, GM, Ford 2000 or newer, Mopar 2000 or newer, GM 2000 or newer, Rat Rod, Street Rod, Foreign and Kids. We also offer five “best of” trophies for Interior, Engine, Custom, Paint and Best in Show.

Thank you to our current “best of” trophy sponsors: JLS Service LLC, Sideris Inc., Leach Camper Sales and Tracy Hough State Farm. Our current class trophy sponsors are Southard & Sons Salvage, Acura of Omaha, Brandeis Catering and Ryan Jenkins Racing.

Our Platinum sponsors to date are Top of the Line Steel Building, Sherry G. Bills-Taylor, Urgent Pet Care and Iowa Western Community College. Gold sponsors are Ed and Linda Kemp, and Leslie and John Southard. Our Silver sponsors to date are SIRE, Petersen Law and Gallner & Patterman. We are still accepting sponsorships and more information can found at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or by contacting Mariah Garcia at mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org.

MHS is currently running a $50 adoption special on all dogs over 1 year old and over 50 pounds in hopes of opening up some very needed kennel space for incoming stray and surrendered dogs.

We will be at PetSmart in Council Bluffs on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with adoptable pets for National Adoption Week. Cats and kittens at PetSmart in Council Bluffs will have reduced adoption fees through Saturday night.

MHS Pets of the Week, brought to you by John & Trish Fahey:

• Gilbert is an 8-year-old neutered male Domestic Shorthair who likes to spend his days napping in the sunshine. He is a quiet, laid-back guy who will enjoy a mellow home where he can cuddle up next to you on the couch.

• Alfred is a 4-year-old neutered male Lab mix who came to MHS as a stray. He has been nothing but a gentleman during his stay at MHS. He is aloof with other dogs in playgroup, but we don’t think he would mind a calm doggy friend in his new home.

• Titan is a 4-year-old neutered male Husky mix who, typical of his breed, is very energetic and loves to talk. He is outgoing and friendly and loves to play with other dogs although he can have a rough and rowdy playstyle.

• Tina is a 3 year old spayed female Pitbull mix who has quickly become a staff favorite due to her affectionate, happy personality. She will need an owner who will prioritize her weight loss and get her in tip top shape. She will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Visit MHS on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. MHS will be closed on Wednesday, July 19, for staff meetings. View our adoptable pets online at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.