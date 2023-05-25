Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

First and foremost, congratulations to all of you graduates. Don’t take this accomplishment for granted; not everyone walks the stage with a diploma in hand.

Now that the high school adventure is over, it’s time for a new adventure. I’m sure plenty of you are excited about what’s ahead, and perhaps there are some feelings of nervousness, and maybe hints of sentimental emotion. No one can blame you; for over 15 years, school has been one of the biggest pieces of your life and it’s a big change once that’s over.

Yes, even for those of you who plan to go on to college.

As hard as it may be to believe, mostly for myself, this May will already mark 11 years since I walked with a diploma. Normally, people don’t like to date themselves like that, but me … I don’t give a rat.

Despite all this rambling, there is a point to deliver here: 11 to be exact, 11 points, bits of advice, whatever you wish to call them, that I would also advise myself if I could speak to myself 11 years ago. But since I’m not a doctor, nor do I not drive a DeLorean, I guess I can’t do that. So, I’ll just put them here and, hopefully, you can find at least a couple of these to be useful.

1. Enjoy this moment, but understand this is not the end, but more so a new beginning. A continuation of your story. In order for us to advance and grow, an old chapter has to end before we move on to a new one. Graduation is a perfect example of this.

2. Don’t stress too much. There are going to be bumps in the road every once in a while; you need to accept that now. Take some time to treat yourself, too. To put this in shorter terms, life is like a relationship. As difficult as it can be sometimes, it gets easier, and can frankly be lots more fun to those who can be flexible.

3. Life rewards the ambitious. The old saying “If it’s meant to be, it’s up to me” has a lot of truth. Some things do require being in the right place at the right time, but life has limitless opportunities. These opportunities are especially seen by the ones who truly have a high desire and drive to achieve.

4. Don’t set limits, set goals. If you want something you’ve never had, you have to do some things that you’ve never done. It can be challenging to leave your comfort zone, but if you really want to accomplish the big goals in your life and career, you have to push yourself, even if it means braving a bit of the unknown.

5. You work to live, not live to work. Adopt a good work ethic, work hard and pursue a life/career that you will love to do. Anything else is a waste of time. There’s a saying that was passed to me when picking a career for myself, “If you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

Yes, we all have bills to pay and money to make, and there’s going to be some rainy days regardless — and some compromises — but if money and employment are the only reasons why you’re keeping yourself in your current situation, and you don’t like what you do, do yourself a favor and make a plan to get out as soon as you can. There are thousands if not millions and millions of things to do to make a living. Don’t waste a minute on something you don’t enjoy.

6. There’s a fine line between patience and procrastination. TIME IS A NONRENEWABLE RESOURCE, DO NOT WASTE IT. Yes, I did just put that in all caps. Why? This is something we all are guilty of to some degree, including myself. I’m pretty sure one of humanity’s favorite sayings is “Meh, I’ll take care of it tomorrow.” Nothing in life gets taken for granted like time does. Yet, in all actuality, time should be the thing in life we least take for granted. However, don’t be impatient. Though it’s sometimes more easily said than done, a balanced lifestyle of patience and efficiency is essential.

On a less serious tone, as you head out into the world, don’t wait to send that application tomorrow. Someone else is applying today, and another probably applied yesterday. If you can spend time with friends and family, do it today. If you can do something now, do it now, because though you may wait, time waits for nothing. Take little to nothing for granted … least of all time and life.

7. You should always forgive, but forgetting is a different game. I understand some folks may question this one, and that’s fine. In deeper explanation, you should always forgive others’ mistakes and wrongdoings with you. It’s only academic that we all mess up once in a while. Always forgive your friends and most of all family.

Even if it’s a more serious issue, you should still find it within you to forgive. It’s not always easy, but it’s way worse to hold grudges — for your own sake, don’t. That said, it’s also foolish to completely disregard your feelings and let yourself be set up for another potential offense too many times. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

8. You are not alone, but sometimes you have to be. It’s important to have a good support system to surround you. With friends and family, you’ll never be completely alone, ever. That said, there will still be plenty of times in life where you will be on your own.

One of my favorite books to read when I feel discouraged is Dr. Seuss’s “Oh the Places You’ll Go,” but one of the parts that always seems to hit is this: “All alone. Whether you like it or not, all alone is something you’ll be quite a lot. And when you’re alone there’s a very good chance you’ll meet things that scare you right out of your pants. There are some down hither and yon, that will scare you so much you won’t want to go on.”

We have to make our own decisions, that part is where you’re alone. But with the occasional guidance and support of friends and family, you might surprise yourself with what you can overcome.

9. When it comes to opinions and perspectives, listen to understand, and not to respond. As much of a lost art as this is, it is okay to have different points of view. Not everyone will agree with you, and that’s fine. Don’t take offense. Yes, there are some people with some … interesting perspectives, myself included. There’s no denying that, but, in most cases, it is better to try and understand not just your own thoughts, but others as well.

And if you run into a person that can’t get out of their own mind, I give these straightforward quotes from Mark Twain: 1. “Never argue with a fool, onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.” 2. “Don’t argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.”

10. Life is a journey, not a competition. It’s been said countless times before, but yes the world can be intimidating. The good news is, life isn’t a race. It’s easy to look at what others are doing and judge yourself upon what your peers are accomplishing, but each person is different. Like fingerprints, no one person is exactly the same. You are on your own journey, writing your own story and each story is different.

11. Just be you. Do not rob yourself by trying to be someone or something you’re not. Do not hang around people that treat you inferior, because you are more than good enough to succeed as the person you are. All it takes is a bit of ambition, an open mind and confidence.

Yes, those things sometimes can be easier said than done. Graduation alone is a sign that you have drive, you have ambition, you can learn and, to some degree, that has to make you feel pretty good, and confident at that. Keep a level head, but do not underestimate yourself.

You’re not perfect, you say? Neither am I. Nor is anyone else who breathes. But do not get discouraged by mistakes. You can learn a line of knowledge from success, but with the right mindset, you can learn paragraphs from your mistakes. A famous Green Bay Packers coach by the name of Vince Lombardi once said, “Perfection is not attainable, but if we keep chasing perfection, we can eventually achieve excellence.”

Whatever it is you want to do with your life, I personally and sincerely wish you nothing, but the best. As our 16th president Abraham Lincoln once said, “Whatever you are, be a great one.”