712 Initiative announces new Director of Programming & Events

The 712 Initiative has announced their new Director of Programming and Events, Julia Woods.

Woods, a Council Bluffs native, was hired to develop, plan, implement and oversee designated 712 Initiative community events, programs and organizational gatherings that make Council Bluffs a dynamic healthy community. This includes Farmers Market Council Bluffs, CreekTop Gardens, Shamrock Shuffle and BIKEtober in the Bluffs, just to name a few.

“Julia is going to be a fantastic part of our team with her vision, experience and network,” said Sheryl Garst, CEO of the 712 Imitative. “She truly lives the mission of the organization and will keep up our success in activating the community’s public spaces.”

Before this position, Woods spent the past three and a half years as a Project Specialist at WoodmenLife responsible for the coordination and communication of the Patriotic program and related community events. She has a degree in business administration and management from Iowa Western Community College.

The Director of Programming and Events works to increase social connectedness of residents in Council Bluffs and enhance community life and well-being.