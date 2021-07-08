A history of the Council Bluffs Community School District

Originally, the town of Kanesville was divided into four wards in 1847, each of which maintained a Mormon-operated private school. Kanesville became Council Bluffs in 1853, and its voters created the Council Bluffs public school system in 1859. The first classes were conducted in rented rooms, but in 1864, the district built its first school building.

The First Ward School, later known as Stutsman, was a two-story brick building at 120 E. Pierce St. designed by architect William Ward and built at a cost of $6,500. It was sold for $2,000 in 1886 and became a private residence.

The Fourth Ward School at Willow and Seventh was completed in 1866 and was replaced in 1880 by the first Bloomer School, which in turn was replaced in 1923 by the current Bloomer School. The first Bloomer School cost $8,000 to build in 1880. The price tag for its replacement came in at $225,000 and included a clock facing Seventh Street. The clock remains in place and current head custodian Rex Rector has been able to get it working.