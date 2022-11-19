 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AAA expects Thanksgiving travel to exceed pre-pandemic level

AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving.

That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Nearly 49 million people will drive to their Thanksgiving destinations, and 4.5 million will fly. More than 1.4 million travelers will go by bus, train, or cruise ship.

Overall, this Thanksgiving is projected to be the third busiest since AAA started tracking holiday travel in 2000.

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a press release. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”

Gas prices impact holiday travelDespite higher gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive. AAA forecasts 48.65 million Americans will set out for a holiday road trip. That’s 203,000 more drivers than last year.

Pump prices are trending higher this year for the holiday compared to last. On Monday, drivers paid an average price of $3.50 per gallon. That’s 33 cents more than what Iowa drivers paid last year at this time.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Brian Ortner, spokesperson for AAA Nebraska. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”

Busiest days to travel

If you are hitting the road for the holidays, leave early. Travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion Monday through Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Traffic will be lighter during the morning and late evening hours and on Thanksgiving Day.

Air travel nears pre-pandemic levels

In addition to congestion on the roads, Thanksgiving travelers are likely to find long lines at the airport too. Nationwide, air travel is up nearly 8% from last year, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 air passengers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume.

It’s not uncommon for flight delays and even cancellations this time of year, due to winter weather, staffing challenges, and strong demand.

AAA offers the following tips for air travelers:

Check-in early online.

Monitor your flight status using your air carrier’s mobile app.

Arrive two to three hours before scheduled departure.

Pack medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag, just in case your flight is delayed or cancelled.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

