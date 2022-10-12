All Care Health Center to hold health fair for 2022 Binational Health Week

All Care Health Center will hold a Binational Health Week event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at its main facility at 902 S. Sixth St.

Binational Health Week was created in 2001 to raise awareness and respond to the unique health care challenges of Latinos living in the United States and Canada.

All Care hasn’t held a full event for the occasion since 2019, said Stephanie Steele, marketing and outreach specialist for All Care.

“This is a really great thing for our Latino population,” Steele said.

About 17% of All Care’s patients identify as Latino, she said.

The health fair will feature numerous free screenings, assistance with Medicare enrollment and informational materials from almost 20 local agencies, Steele said. Most will have an interpreter available to help Latinos and will have materials printed in Spanish and English. All Care’s clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, as it usually is on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of great free screenings that are being offered,” she said.

In addition, Story Street Mobile Food Pantry will be on site throughout the event.

All Care will provide influenza vaccinations and have a provider available to do clinical breast exams and a staff person who can help seniors with Medicare enrollment. Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital will also furnish a provider to do clinical breast exams and will provide educational materials on smoking cessation, according to a chart. All Care will conduct its tests in a mobile unit, although the clinic’s desk will be staffed through the event so attendees can make appointments for follow-up care. Colorectal test kits will be available.

FAMILY Inc. will offer oral screenings for pregnant women and children younger than 18, as well as vision and developmental screening for children 5 years old and younger and socio-emotional/depression screening for children up to age 18 in its Mobile Wellness Unit. FAMILY will also give out toothbrushes and other resources.

Nebraska Methodist College will provide diabetes, blood pressure, body mass index, blood cholesterol and A1C screenings and help fund the flu shots. Pottawattamie County Public Health will conduct car seat checks and STI tests and provide information on the city lead program, WIC and public health services. Both will have mobile clinics.

“Most STIs are able to be treated, and they can be cured,” Steele said.

The Nebraska AIDS Project will do HIV testing and offer resources in a mobile unit, Steele said.

“If their test is positive, the Nebraska AIDS Project will be there to provide counseling,” she said.

Organizations with information tables inside the clinic will include the Alzheimer’s Association, Care for Yourself, the Catholic Charities Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program, CHI Health Mercy NE, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Centro Latino of Southwest Iowa, Food Bank for the Heartland, the Immigrant Legal Center, Iowa Legal Aid, Planned Parenthood and United Way of the Midlands. National Alliance for the Mentally Ill will have a resource table and prize wheel.

“There are a lot of great services in southwestern Iowa that aren’t fully utilized, so we want people to know about them,” Steele said.

Health fair attendees can park in the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center parking lot, if needed.