All Care Health Center to operate mobile clinic at Thomas Jefferson

It may soon be easier for Council Bluffs students to get medical care.

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved an agreement Tuesday for All Care Health Center to operate a mobile health clinic at Thomas Jefferson High School. There will be no charge to the school district to have the clinic there.

The clinic will be open to all district students but will be based at Thomas Jefferson because of its central location, large population and adequate parking, according to Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services.

“It’s really our hope that, if this works out, we can expand this to other schools,” he said.

The clinic is housed in a 40-foot Freightliner that contains two exam rooms, a lab draw area and a reception area, according to Kerri Wede, development and marketing director at All Care. It will be staffed with a health care provider, medical assistant and patient access representative. In addition, All Care has interpreters who can be called on if needed for certain appointments.

“We know the needs of the community are great, and we are trying to break any barriers there might be to health care,” she said. “With so many blue-collar jobs, it’s hard for parents to take time off to take their children to the doctor.”

As a federally qualified health center, All Care can accept insurance, Medicaid or Medicare; base charges on a sliding fee schedule or accept patients regardless of their ability to pay, according to a Memorandum of Understanding between the health center and the school district.

“If a student goes to the clinic, they’re going to be able to be served,” Hamilton said.

The mobile unit will be open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the high school, Hamilton said. The clinic will offer mental health services on Tuesday and primary health care Wednesday through Friday. School officials hope the mobile clinic will be ready to open on Nov. 29.

Students will need to have an appointment and either a parent or a parent’s consent, he said. However, school health personnel will be able to refer students to the clinic, also, and schedule appointments for them.

“The clinic would be there to help any of them that had immediate needs,” Hamilton said.

Wede said All Care had raised almost enough money to cover the first year of the mobile unit’s operation.

“It’s really great to see we’re getting so much support from our partners in the community,” she said.

All Care and the school district began talks about basing the mobile clinic at a school part of the time in spring 2021, Wede said. All Care officials talked to the district’s health associates and listened to the needs of the school community. They were aware that there were unmet needs in the area.

Still, how often students use the clinic remains to be seen, Hamilton told the Board.

“We will definitely track it, and I’ll provide that information to you,” he said.