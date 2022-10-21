Anime NebrasKon is this weekend at the MAC

Anime NebrasKon kicked off Friday at the Mid-America Center.
Convention hours run through 1 a.m. tonight, from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the MAC, located at 1 Arena Way.
The largest and longest-running anime convention in the metro area, the event centers on the style of cartoon produced or inspired by Japanese animation — as well as gaming, comics and pop culture, with more than 100 activities on its three-day schedule.
Highlights include an arcade, various vendors and artists, costumes, an extensive board game room, Q-and-A with celebrities from anime and games, karaoke, dances with live DJs, anime viewing rooms and more.
The event was started by the Anime Club at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2004 and later incorporated into an event sponsored by the Nebraska Japanese Animation Society.
People are also reading…
Along with the various activities, the event has raised more than $85,000 for charity throughout the years.
This year, multiple items will be auctioned off to benefit The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.
Badge prices are $30 for Friday, $35 for Saturday only and $25 for Sunday only. Badges can be purchased at the door; online registration is now closed.
For more information, visit animenebraskon.com.