 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Anime NebrasKon is this weekend at the MAC

  • 0

Anime NebrasKon kicked off Friday at the Mid-America Center.

Convention hours run through 1 a.m. tonight, from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the MAC, located at 1 Arena Way.

The largest and longest-running anime convention in the metro area, the event centers on the style of cartoon produced or inspired by Japanese animation — as well as gaming, comics and pop culture, with more than 100 activities on its three-day schedule.

Highlights include an arcade, various vendors and artists, costumes, an extensive board game room, Q-and-A with celebrities from anime and games, karaoke, dances with live DJs, anime viewing rooms and more.

The event was started by the Anime Club at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2004 and later incorporated into an event sponsored by the Nebraska Japanese Animation Society.

People are also reading…

Along with the various activities, the event has raised more than $85,000 for charity throughout the years.

This year, multiple items will be auctioned off to benefit The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

Badge prices are $30 for Friday, $35 for Saturday only and $25 for Sunday only. Badges can be purchased at the door; online registration is now closed.

For more information, visit animenebraskon.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire department shows how flammable Halloween costumes can be

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert