 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bluffs pantry to distribute giant shipment of food
0 comments

Bluffs pantry to distribute giant shipment of food

{{featured_button_text}}

Story Street Pantry and three of its partners will distribute more than 9,000 boxes of food from the USDA Farmers to Families program during February in Council Bluffs, Oakland and Carter Lake.

The boxes contain fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy and meat products and are available free of charge, according to a press release from Story Street Pantry. The shipments are part of the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. There are no income eligibility requirements to qualify for the food.

No reservations or appointments will be taken for the USDA Farmers to Families food box distribution.

Boxes will be available at the following times and locations, according to the pant:

Thursday, Feb. 4 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Food Pantry, 313 Story St., Council Bluffs

Saturday, Feb. 6 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverside Food Pantry, Oakland Community Center, 613 Dr. Van Zee Road, Oakland

Thursday, Feb. 11 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Food Pantry, 313 Story St., Council Bluffs

Saturday, Feb. 13 — Noon to 4 p.m., Carter Lake Community Presbyterian Food & Pet Food Pantry, 3030 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake

Thursday, Feb. 18 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Food Pantry, 313 Story St.

Saturday, Feb. 20 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverside Food Pantry, Oakland Community Center, 613 Dr. Van Zee Road, Oakland

Thursday, Feb. 25 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Food Pantry, 313 Story St.

Saturday, Feb. 27 — Noon to 4 p.m., Community Presbyterian Food & Pet Food Pantry, 3030 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake

Volunteers are needed. For those who would like to volunteer contact Loren Knauss at executivedirector@storystreetpantry.org

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert