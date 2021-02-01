Bluffs pantry to distribute giant shipment of food

Story Street Pantry and three of its partners will distribute more than 9,000 boxes of food from the USDA Farmers to Families program during February in Council Bluffs, Oakland and Carter Lake.

The boxes contain fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy and meat products and are available free of charge, according to a press release from Story Street Pantry. The shipments are part of the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. There are no income eligibility requirements to qualify for the food.

No reservations or appointments will be taken for the USDA Farmers to Families food box distribution.

Boxes will be available at the following times and locations, according to the pant:

Thursday, Feb. 4 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Food Pantry, 313 Story St., Council Bluffs

Saturday, Feb. 6 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverside Food Pantry, Oakland Community Center, 613 Dr. Van Zee Road, Oakland

Thursday, Feb. 11 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Food Pantry, 313 Story St., Council Bluffs