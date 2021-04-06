Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF convened on April 1 at Eastside Christian Church for the monthly business meeting both in-person and over Zoom. Proposed constitutional amendments were discussed and moved forward.

The Chapter will host a social luncheon on April 15 at Tish’s beginning at 11 a.m. and members are encouraged to invite guests.

We hope spring will finally stay and temperatures will permit us to eat on the patio.

