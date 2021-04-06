 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings
0 comments

Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Club News graphic
Metro Creative Connection

P.E.O. Chapter MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF convened on April 1 at Eastside Christian Church for the monthly business meeting both in-person and over Zoom. Proposed constitutional amendments were discussed and moved forward.

The Chapter will host a social luncheon on April 15 at Tish’s beginning at 11 a.m. and members are encouraged to invite guests.

We hope spring will finally stay and temperatures will permit us to eat on the patio.

— Send Club News to editorial@nonpareilonline.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 5 Ways to use leftover Peeps

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert