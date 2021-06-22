Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Council Bluffs/Treynor Reciprocity Sisterhood
Following a long pandemic break, the P.E.O. Council Bluffs/Treynor Reciprocity Sisterhood held its Spring meeting on May 17 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, hosted by Chapter GQ.
Chapter members in attendance were invited to take home pastries prepared by the creative hands of Nancy File and Mary Thomsen. Following an informal “get acquainted” gathering, the meeting came together in due form and was conducted by retiring president Jan Stroy of Chapter IQ who recapped unfinished business matters for the year, entertained committee reports and presided over the installation of new officers for 2021-2022.
Officers include president, Joanne Becker, representing Chapter LP; vice president, Kathleen Pyper of Chapter LR; and Julie Funkhouser, Chapter OZ of Treynor, will serve as treasurer. Other officers will be appointed from chapters MR, MQ, FK and GQ.
Reciprocity is a facilitator and clearing house for eight Philanthropic Educational Organizational Chapters in Council Bluffs and Treynor. It provides names of prospective members by way of Lateral Transfers and Unaffiliated Members to each chapter, helps in the coordination of programs for continuing education grants and scholarships, promotes the support of Cottey College — a fully-accredited educational institution for women located in Nevada, Missouri which is under the ownership and auspices of P.E.O. Facilitates support for the P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship program.
In addition, Reciprocity is the coordinating host for an annual brunch for all chapters to come together as a group in the spring of the year where individual chapters may circulate information to their sister chapter and market goods in a fund-raising mode.
Reciprocity will hold its fall meeting on Sept. 20 at a location to be announced.