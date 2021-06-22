Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Council Bluffs/Treynor Reciprocity Sisterhood

Following a long pandemic break, the P.E.O. Council Bluffs/Treynor Reciprocity Sisterhood held its Spring meeting on May 17 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, hosted by Chapter GQ.

Chapter members in attendance were invited to take home pastries prepared by the creative hands of Nancy File and Mary Thomsen. Following an informal “get acquainted” gathering, the meeting came together in due form and was conducted by retiring president Jan Stroy of Chapter IQ who recapped unfinished business matters for the year, entertained committee reports and presided over the installation of new officers for 2021-2022.

Officers include president, Joanne Becker, representing Chapter LP; vice president, Kathleen Pyper of Chapter LR; and Julie Funkhouser, Chapter OZ of Treynor, will serve as treasurer. Other officers will be appointed from chapters MR, MQ, FK and GQ.