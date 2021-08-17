Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF met on Aug. 5 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. We were pleased to have 16 members in attendance and as COVID-19 restrictions are lessening we expect more and more to return for regular meetings.

Today we welcomed an official visit from Carrie Wilkinson, Iowa State Chapter vice president. As Carrie continues to visit chapters throughout the state, she brought greetings from the state chapter and made several general suggestions regarding member recruitment and retention. Wilkinson joined us for lunch then held an officers meeting.

Karen Collins reported on the newly formed book club that plan to meet monthly.

The next meeting will be Sept. 2 at the country club.