Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter FK

Chapter FK held its monthly business meeting on June 11 at the Council Bluffs Country Club with 21 members in attendance.

Mary Ann Bragg entertained us all by appearing as Miss Daisy. Not only was she dressed head to toe with daisy designed clothing and accessories, she gave a wonderful program on the history of the P.E.O. flower.

In addition, the hostesses for our meeting, Kathleen Mahan and Carolyn Vannier, decorated the tables with fresh cut daisies and beautifully decorated daisy cupcakes for a treat.

Acceptance letters were read from Lorraine Schald and Cheri Dickinson. They were both welcomed to chapter FK.

Diane Carlon gave a great report on the Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund and the current status for our proposed candidate. Shortly after our meeting, Carlon was informed that our candidate was indeed approved to receive the grant. This is great news for our chapter.

Marilyn Knauss, our Reciprocity Representative, will be our chapter’s liaison contact for the 2022 Iowa State Convention. Our chapter will be one of several chapters responsible to hostess duties at the convention.

President, Peggy Tye, shared a report she wrote regarding the June 5 Iowa State virtual convention.