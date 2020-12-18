Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. There will be no in-person worship this Sunday. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 1:26-38.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in online worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. The live service can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email: faumc@msn.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Advent service at 7 p.m. Wednesday will be online-only. Due to COVID-19, our nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes everyone to worship Sundays in-person, or online worship at 10:30 a.m. Online services may be accessed on the church website twincitiescb.org, on Facebook, and on YouTube. Groups for children, teens, and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available on the church website. The church invites you to join in person or online Christmas Eve at 6:30 p.m. as we celebrate Christ’s birth. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for children’s, teen and adult class and anytime you are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ Church is located at 140 W. Kanesville Blvd. in Council Bluffs. The theme this week is “Bring Good News” with Scriptures: Isaiah 61:1-4/8:11 and Psalm 126; John 1:6-8, 19-28. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. Church activities are closed until Jan. 10. Church services are now online at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings, through Facebook Live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Romans 16:25-27 and Luke 1:26-38. Hymn Sing will be in the church parking lot on Christmas Eve from 5 to 6 p.m. and wear masks. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Prayer requests can be made at bit.ly/38hC4kK. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. Church activities are closed until Jan. 10. Church Services are now online at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings, through Facebook Live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Romans 16:25-27 and Luke 1:26-38. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The church’s phone: 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., will hold in-person worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays. There will be no worship service Saturday due to the Congregational Meeting after worship service on Sunday. Christmas Eve Services will be held Dec. 24th at 3 and 7 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday at 10 a.m. via our Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs). You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same-day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 to 5 p.m. for same-day appointment). More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold Worship with Lessons and Carols Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Those in attendance may wear their own mask or one will be provided, and social distancing will be practiced. The service will be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. An online Sunday school program will be held on Facebook or YouTube. Christmas Eve service will be at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Please RSVP to help the planning process, but it is not necessary. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 West Broadway, will have traditional services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday Service is live streamed at 8 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page beginning on Mondays at timothylutheran.net. Sunday School and adult Bible Class are at 9:15 a.m. The Call Committee will meet Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. Midweek Bible Study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church will not hold in-person services through Dec. 27. There will be an online service at 10 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. You can also check out the church’s Facebook page Sunday morning for a link to a virtual coffee hour from 9 to 10 a.m. On Christmas Eve, there will be an in-person service in the church parking lot at 5 p.m. It will work similarly to those in the summer — attendees will be able to listen to the service on an FM station on their car radio. There will also be an online service streamed on our Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship services at the church at 9 a.m. Sunday, with Holy Communion. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. Christmas Eve service will be at 6 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
