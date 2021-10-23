Annual Hope-Net Ministries fundraiser draws hundreds of supporters

Hundreds of people attended the Hope Rising benefit dinner for Hope-Net Ministries Thursday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

Hope-Net is a nonprofit, faith-based organization that serves hundreds of women a year re-entering society after incarceration through its Hope After Care program and support groups. It offers support groups for women recovering from addiction, criminal behavior, abuse and trafficking.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber, who served as master of ceremonies, testified to the need to help people with the transition from incarceration to self-sufficiency.

“Most of the people we put in jail or in prison are going to get out, and they’re going to need a hand up and they’re going to need some support,” he said.

This year, Hope-Net also opened a Resource Center for homeless people in the back of its Sequels thrift store at 717 W. Broadway (next to Westlake Ace Hardware). It also operates a Sequels thrift store at 1836 Madison Ave. (in the Dairy Queen building).

On Thursday, Hope-Net honored Mindy Walters, whose life has been changed by its services and support. Before Hope-Net, she said, her life was “horrible.” Drug addiction had taken over her life.