At 122 years old, Council Bluffs' Rock Island Depot a reminder of area’s railroad history

Though Council Bluffs was once known as “the city of depots,” there is just one left in recognizable condition — the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Depot, which turns 122 years old in August.

The building wasn’t the first to serve as the city’s Rock Island passenger station. A new depot became necessary following the dramatic and quite sudden departure of the old one following a Sept. 26, 1881, explosion that substituted a 12-foot deep crater for the one-time rail station. A box car loaded with dynamite sitting a short distance from the depot was likely ignited by a small fire started from sparks of a passing steam engine resulting in what was perhaps the biggest explosion in the city’s history. The resulting blast shattered windows downtown more than a mile away, and the depot was a total loss, as well as 50 rail cars and several nearby houses.

Amazingly, there were no immediate fatalities, though a 20-year-old man suffered a serious head injury from a flying piece of a train wheel. The explosion occurred just as a crowd was leaving a memorial service for President James A. Garfield in Bayliss Park, causing many to head south toward blast, expecting to see that the city gas works had blown up.