Auto collectors called to shine cars for pair of events for veterans

Car and motorcycle buffs who would like to help local veterans can attend or enter a pair of upcoming car shows.

The Veterans Memorial Car Show will be held Saturday at the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs parking lot, 623 Sixth Ave., according information provided by one of the organizers, Larry Thornton.

The event will feature stock, modified and other classes for a variety of makes and styles, with a number of awards.

The registration fee is $20, with registration from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and the show from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to organizers. The awards presentation will be at 3 p.m.

The first 100 entries will receive dash plaques. All proceeds will go to veterans, according to organizers. For more information call Randy Crom at 402-753-7618.

Additionally, the second annual Hot Classic Nights car show will be held on Aug. 8.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. for the show, which runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Brentwood Square, 8002 S. 84th St., Omaha. Awards and recognition from 8:30 to 10 p.m.