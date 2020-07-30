Auto collectors called to shine cars for pair of events for veterans

Car and motorcycle buffs who would like to help local veterans can attend or enter a pair of upcoming car shows.
The Veterans Memorial Car Show will be held Saturday at the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs parking lot, 623 Sixth Ave., according information provided by one of the organizers, Larry Thornton.
The event will feature stock, modified and other classes for a variety of makes and styles, with a number of awards.
The registration fee is $20, with registration from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and the show from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to organizers. The awards presentation will be at 3 p.m.
The first 100 entries will receive dash plaques. All proceeds will go to veterans, according to organizers. For more information call Randy Crom at 402-753-7618.
Additionally, the second annual Hot Classic Nights car show will be held on Aug. 8.
Registration begins at 4 p.m. for the show, which runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Brentwood Square, 8002 S. 84th St., Omaha. Awards and recognition from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
The event, hosted by Chevrolet Classic Club, is a benefit for Moving Veterans Forward, a nonprofit organization based in Papillion, Nebraska dedicated to moving veterans from homeless situations into affordable housing.
Since the organization was formed in April 2010, it has moved 1,563 military veterans into houses or apartments. During the next month, MVF plans to relocate almost 60 veterans and their families in the metro area. The group operates with a volunteer staff and gladly accepts donations of gently used furniture and housewares.
The fundraiser is being held to help cover the group’s operating expenses, such as warehouse and transportation costs.
The event will also feature music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Donation ideas include cleaning supplies, small kitchen items and personal hygiene products.
The entry fee is $10 per vehicle. All kinds of motorized vehicles are eligible, and clubs are welcome. For more information, contact Gena Dokken, 402-960-5957.
— News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!